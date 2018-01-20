Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Facebook to prioritise trustworthy news based on surveys by users

Facebook फिर करेगा न्यूज फीड में बदलाव, फीड में दिखेंगी ऐसी खबरें

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:20 AM IST
Facebook to prioritise trustworthy news based on surveys by users
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ने एक बार फिर न्यूज फीड में बदलाव की घोषण की है। शुक्रवार को फेसबुक के सीईओ मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए इसकी जानकारी दी। नए बदलाव के बाद गलत सूचना देने वाली खबरें नहीं न्यूज फीड में नहीं दिखेंगी। वहीं विश्वसनीय न्यूज को फीड में शामिल किया जाएगा। साथ ही लोकल खबरों को भी प्राथमिकता मिलेगी।

मार्क जुकरगबर्ग ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा, 'पिछले हफ्ते मैंने एक बड़े बदलाव की घोषणा की जो कि फेसबुक पर दोस्तों और परिवार को लोगों को एक साथ लाने के लिए था। नतीजतन आपको अपनी न्यूज फीड में किसी ब्रांड, समाचार, वीडियो और पोस्ट समेत पब्लिक कंटेंट बहुत ही कम दिख रहे थे। इस बदलाव के बाद न्यूज फीड में न्यूज का लेवल 5% तक नीचे आ गया। यह एक बड़ा बदलाव है, लेकिन महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर डिबेट शुरू करने के लिए न्यूज हमेशा से एक महत्वपूर्ण तरीका रहा है।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'आज मैं इस साल का दूसरा प्रमुख अपडेट आपके साथ साझा कर रहा हूं। यह अपडेट यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए है कि आप जो समाचार देखते हैं, वह भरोसेमंद, सूचना देने वाला और आपके आसपास का हो। इसके लिए अपने अपनी प्रोडक्ट टीम को काम करने के लिए कहा है। अगले सप्ताह से आपकी न्यूज फीड में विश्वसनिय, इन्फॉर्मेटिव और लोकल खबरों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि फेसबुक पर कंटेंट की क्वालिटी के लिए वे यूजर्स और सर्वे टीम के साथ सर्वे करेंगे। सर्वे में लोगों से पूछा जाएगा कि क्या वे उस न्यूज सोर्स या मीडिया हाउस के बारे में जानते हैं? हालांकि इस बदलाव के बाद आपकी न्यूज फीड में खबरों की संख्या कम नहीं होगी लेकिन अब आपको विश्वसनीय सोर्स वाली खबरें ही दिखेंगी।

RELATED

facebook facebook update mark zuckerberg

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sanjay leela bhansali deepika padukone and shahid kapoor thanked to akshay kumar\
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के आगे झुकी 'पद्मावत' की पूरी टीम, भंसाली जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये एहसान

20 जनवरी 2018

twinkle khanna interacts with malala yousafzai on padman
Bollywood

हाथ में सेनेटरी नैपकिन लेकर मलाला ने ट्विंकल से कही ऐसी बात, पति अक्षय को होगा गर्व

20 जनवरी 2018

six things about the mysterious Osho
Religion

कौन थे ओशो, जानें रहस्यमयी रजनीश के बारे में 6 बातें

20 जनवरी 2018

karan johar hang out with neha dhupia shweta bachchan nanda
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर से पूछा गया नेकेड होने के लिए कितने पैसे लेंगे, जानें क्या दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

sarkar 3 writer p jaya cliams for script ram gopal varma film god sex and truth
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाई फिल्म, अब God Sex and Truth पर खड़ा हुआ विवाद

20 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and hrithik roshan together in mumbai police event umang 2018
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत दिखे साथ-साथ, आखिर ये माजरा क्या है

19 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards nomination list
Bollywood

63वें FilmFare Awards के नॉमिनेशन में किसे मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader abhishek som threatens to bury Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali alive
Bollywood

Padmaavat: क्या दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए टलेगी रिलीज डेट, संजय लीला भंसाली पर फिर आई आफत

19 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan Son Aryan Khan Mobbed By Girls At London Airport
Bollywood

लड़कियों के साथ शाहरुख खान के बेटे की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, अब क्या कहेंगी गौरी खान

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Instagram Testing New Type feature, Lets you share Text Stories
Social Network

Instagram ला रहा है व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

Instagram अपनी स्टोरीज फीचर के लिए एक और नए फीचर Type की टेस्टिंग कर रहा है। टेस्टिंग सफल होने के बाद यूजर्स टेक्स्ट में भी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज शेयर कर सकेंगे। अभी तक यूजर्स स्टोरीज में केवल फोटो और वीडियो ही शेयर कर सकते हैं।

18 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp ordered to stop sharing user data with Facebook by France
Social Network

फ्रांस की WhatsApp को कड़ी चेतावनी, फेसबुक से डाटा शेयरिंग 30 दिन में बंद करे

19 दिसंबर 2017

Facebook roll out Click to WhatsApp messaging buttons for ads
Social Network

फेसबुक व्हाट्सऐप के साथ ला रहा है यह खास फीचर

16 दिसंबर 2017

Facebook Messenger roll out World Effects AR Stickers
Social Network

फेसबुक मैसेंजर में आया यह कमाल का फीचर, आपने यूज किया क्या

15 दिसंबर 2017

Facebook fixed an error that prevented you from blocking Mark Zuckerberg
Social Network

Facebook ने कर दिया समाधान, अब मार्क जुकरबर्ग को कर सकेंगे Block

16 दिसंबर 2017

Facebook rolled out a new Snooze feature to Mute people or pages in your feed
Social Network

अब दोस्तों को पर पाएंगे 'म्यूट', फेसबुक ले आया नया फीचर 'स्नूज'

17 दिसंबर 2017

Twitter launched tweetstorms feature called threads for more tweet
Social Network

Twitter लाया एक और नया फीचर, जी भर कर करें ट्वीट

13 दिसंबर 2017

Instagram update, lets you follow hashtags as well as accounts
Social Network

Instagram में आया नया अपडेट, अब हैशटैग भी कर सकेंगे फॉलो

14 दिसंबर 2017

Security researchers says anyone can join WhatsApp group without admin permission
Social Network

एडमिन की परमिशन के बिना कोई भी कर सकता है WhatsApp ग्रुप ज्वाइन

11 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp Stopped working on these smartphones
Social Network

WhatsApp ने इन स्मार्टफोन में सपोर्ट करना किया बंद

2 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: ये है गरीबी में जीने वाला दुनिया का सबसे सुखी परिवार! देखिए कैसे

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक दंपत्ति डांस कर रहा हैं वो भी खूब मस्ती में।

20 जनवरी 2018

prashant patel who bring trouble for aap mlas disqualification in office of profit issue 3:11

ये वकील लाया आम आदमी पार्टी में भूचाल, आमिर खान की भी बढ़ा चुका हैं फजीहत

20 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 20 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in NTPC 15:20

NTPC में निकली हैं लिमिटेड नौकरियां, जल्द से जल्द करें अप्लाई

20 जनवरी 2018

RANVEER SINGH SHARES SHOCKING PICS OF HIMSELF BODY TRANSFORMATION FROM PADMAVAT TO GULLY BOY 00:01:26

‘पद्मावत’ के गम में रणवीर ने बना लिया ये कैसा हाल!

20 जनवरी 2018

UP BOARD 83753 BOGUS STUDENTS ROLLED OUT CAG AUDIT EXPRESSWAY TOLL TAX LOC UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 00:02:37

यूपी बोर्ड में 83,753 फर्जी छात्रों की खुली पोल समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

20 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Facebook to launch a smart video chat device called Portal soon, says report
Gadgets

Facebook लॉन्च करने वाला है स्मार्ट वीडियो चैट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत

15 जनवरी 2018

Facebook Updates News Feed, Now user you will see less public content than Friends Posts
Social Network

आपकी नजरों से नहीं बचेगी दोस्त की कोई भी पोस्ट

12 जनवरी 2018

blackmailing through facebook
Lucknow

महिला की फेसबुक आईडी हैक कर ऐंठे रुपये, साइबर सेल में की शिकायत

10 जनवरी 2018

facebook profile photo misused and published on fake id
Agra

ये खबर पढ़ने के बाद नहीं अपलोड करेंगे फेसबुक पर प्रोफाइल फोटो

9 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi and Sachin Tendulkar is the most popular MP on Facebook 
India News

फेसबुक पर सबसे चर्चित सांसद रहे मोदी, तेंदुलकर

4 जनवरी 2018

Oval Money App: Now you can save money through Facebook
Mobile Apps

फेसबुक की मदद से पैसे बचाना सिखाएगा ये ऐप

31 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.