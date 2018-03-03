शहर चुनें

Facebook ने भारतीय यूजर्स को दिया होली गिफ्ट, अब ऑडियो में भी Satus करें अपडेट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 04:13 PM IST
Facebook is testing Voice clips feature in Status Update for Indian users
facebook Voice Recording
Facebook ने होली का तोहफा देते हुए अपने भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए नया फीचर जारी किया है। फेसबुक ने इस फीचर का नाम Add Voice Clip दिया है। इस फीचर की मदद से आप स्टेटस में अब ऑडियो (वॉयस) क्लिप भी शेयर कर सकेंगे।
सबसे खास बात यह है कि नया वॉयस क्लिप फीचर अभी केवल भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए ही जारी हुआ है और वह भी कुछ चुनिंदा यूजर्स के लिए है। अभी तक आप स्टेटस में वीडियो, फोटो और जिफ फाइल शेयर कर रहे थे लेकिन इस फीचर के आने के बाद आप ऑडियो क्लिप भी शेयर कर सकेंगे।

इस फीचर को हमने भी ट्राई किया लेकिन इस दौरान ऐप के रिस्टार्ट होने की दिक्क्त आई। टेस्टिंग के दौरान हमें ऐप में ऐड वॉयस क्लिप का ऑप्शन तो मिल रहा है लेकिन रिकॉर्डिंग के लिए क्लिक करते ही ऐप क्रैश हो जा रहा है। इस फीचर के बारे में कुछ दिन पहले ही द नेक्स्ट वेब के सोशल मीडिया डायरेक्टर Matt Navarra ने ट्वीट करके दी थी।





इस फीचर के आने के बाद उन यूजर्स को फेसबुक ने बड़ा तोहफा दिया है जिन्हें वीडियो शूट करने और फोटो क्लिक में भी दिक्कत होती थी। इस फीचर से तमाम यूजर्स का समय भी बचेगा। वहीं यह फीचर फिलहाल एंड्रॉयड ऐप पर ही मिल रहा है। इस फीचर के ग्लोबली लाइव होने के बारे में फेसबुक ने अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है।

