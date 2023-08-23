{"_id":"64e601793ec4102426093fa3","slug":"chandrayaan-3-makes-successful-lunar-landing-social-media-flood-of-congratulations-see-reactions-2023-08-23","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chandrayaan-3: चांद पर भारत ने रखा एतिहासिक कदम, सोशल मीडिया पर आई बधाईयों की बाढ़","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"सोशल नेटवर्क","slug":"social-network"}}

Chandrayaan-3: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के साथ भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है। बुधवार 23 अगस्त 2023 को शाम 6 बजे के चंद मिनट बाद चंद्रयान-3 ने चांद पर कदम रखा। इसके साथ ही भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश भी बन गया। पूरी दुनिया और सोशल मीडिया इस एतिहासिक पल पर नजरें गड़ाए बैठे थे। सोशल मीडिया पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद बधाईयों की बाढ़ आ गई है।

There is nothing impossible for those who try! 🙌

Congratulations to @isro for the first-ever successful landing on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3. You have made history and put India on the forefront of space exploration, making all Indians proud and inspired… pic.twitter.com/C3m3vWQ3zc — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 23, 2023

#HISTORICALMOMENT #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3 🚀 @isro

Proud Of Our Nation ✨🇮🇳 #JaiHind #IndiaOnTheMoon #India 🇮🇳 ✊



Thanks & Respect ✊ to all the Scientists involved and Made this Possible for Our Country and at the same time making Us Proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ozn0998vVB — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 23, 2023

Over the Moon 🇮🇳



A glorious day for every Indian as @isro scripts history!

India becomes the first country that can probe the Moon's south pole.



Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jG1xCQF3Cz — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 23, 2023

What an extraordinary moment! Heartiest congratulations to all Indians on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 🚀



Immense gratitude to ISRO for their dedication & brilliance in making this historic achievement possible 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yGxntPg5Db — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 23, 2023

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE#Chandrayaan3's successful landing means that India is now the 4th country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon, and we are now the ONLY country to land successfully near the south pole of the Moon! 🇮🇳🌖 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/1D8Bdo4r8F — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) August 23, 2023

My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.



Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा

@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.



India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023