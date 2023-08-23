Chandrayaan-3: चांद पर भारत ने रखा एतिहासिक कदम, सोशल मीडिया पर आई बधाईयों की बाढ़

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Chandrayaan-3: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के साथ भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है। बुधवार 23 अगस्त 2023 को शाम 6 बजे के चंद मिनट बाद चंद्रयान-3 ने चांद पर कदम रखा। इसके साथ ही भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश भी बन गया। पूरी दुनिया और सोशल मीडिया इस एतिहासिक पल पर नजरें गड़ाए बैठे थे। सोशल मीडिया पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद बधाईयों की बाढ़ आ गई है।
The Journey of ISRO 🚀#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing #VikramLander Chandrayaan-3 Mission pic.twitter.com/UMuyZ51lpm— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) August 23, 2023
TOUCHDOWN🇮🇳#India becomes the 1st country to land on the Lunar South Pole.#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO#IADN pic.twitter.com/VJbhr11cuo— Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) August 23, 2023
There is nothing impossible for those who try! 🙌— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to @isro for the first-ever successful landing on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3. You have made history and put India on the forefront of space exploration, making all Indians proud and inspired… pic.twitter.com/C3m3vWQ3zc
Congratulations everyone#Chandrayaan3 #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/Z00E0I1Tjj— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 23, 2023
History Created! 👏 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023
Mission Successful 🌖
Congratulations 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 | @isro pic.twitter.com/Gr7MxooHo1
#HISTORICALMOMENT #Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3 🚀 @isro— thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 23, 2023
Proud Of Our Nation ✨🇮🇳 #JaiHind #IndiaOnTheMoon #India 🇮🇳 ✊
Thanks & Respect ✊ to all the Scientists involved and Made this Possible for Our Country and at the same time making Us Proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ozn0998vVB
Over the Moon 🇮🇳— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 23, 2023
A glorious day for every Indian as @isro scripts history!
India becomes the first country that can probe the Moon's south pole.
Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jG1xCQF3Cz
🎥 Witnessing History from Dublin! 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023
The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole 🚀#Chandrayaan3 | @isro | #TeamIndia https://t.co/uIA29Yls51 pic.twitter.com/OxgR1uK5uN
What an extraordinary moment! Heartiest congratulations to all Indians on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 🚀— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 23, 2023
Immense gratitude to ISRO for their dedication & brilliance in making this historic achievement possible 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yGxntPg5Db
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE#Chandrayaan3's successful landing means that India is now the 4th country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon, and we are now the ONLY country to land successfully near the south pole of the Moon! 🇮🇳🌖 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/1D8Bdo4r8F— ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) August 23, 2023
My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023
Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu
विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023
@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high.
India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh
OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 23, 2023
HISTORIC MOMENT !!
Thank you @isro 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c98QcUjDVd
