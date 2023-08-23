{"_id":"64e5878935c5f29bd10acfd7","slug":"chandrayaan-3-landing-on-moon-today-live-prayer-for-success-on-social-media-2023-08-23","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Chandrayaan-3 Landing: आज चंद्रमा पर लहराएगा तिरंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर प्रार्थनाओं की लगी कतार","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"सोशल नेटवर्क","slug":"social-network"}}

भारत के मून मिशन चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) की लैंडिंग ना केवल भारत के लिए बल्कि दुनिया के लिए बड़ी बात होगी। आज यानी 23 अगस्त को चंद्रयान-3 चंद्रमा पर लैंड करने वाला है। यह लैंडिंग भारतीय समयानुसार आज शाम को 5 बजकर 20 मिनट पर होने वाली है। रूस के चंद्रमा मिशन लूना-25 के क्रैश होने के बाद अब पूरी दुनिया को भारत से ही उम्मीद है। यदि दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिग होती है, तो भारत दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला विश्व का पहला देश बन जाएगा। चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं का तांता लगा हुआ है। देश का प्रत्येक नागरिक इस मिशन के सफल होने के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा है। आइए एक नजर डालते हैं...

#WATCH | Gujarat | Havan being performed at Hanuman Temple in Kadodara, Surat for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/1bdCC0ZvUN — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

