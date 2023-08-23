Chandrayaan-3 Landing: आज चंद्रमा पर लहराएगा तिरंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर प्रार्थनाओं की लगी कतार

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारत के मून मिशन चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) की लैंडिंग ना केवल भारत के लिए बल्कि दुनिया के लिए बड़ी बात होगी। आज यानी 23 अगस्त को चंद्रयान-3 चंद्रमा पर लैंड करने वाला है। यह लैंडिंग भारतीय समयानुसार आज शाम को 5 बजकर 20 मिनट पर होने वाली है। रूस के चंद्रमा मिशन लूना-25 के क्रैश होने के बाद अब पूरी दुनिया को भारत से ही उम्मीद है। यदि दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर की सॉफ्ट लैंडिग होती है, तो भारत दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर पहुंचने वाला विश्व का पहला देश बन जाएगा। चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर प्रार्थनाओं और दुआओं का तांता लगा हुआ है। देश का प्रत्येक नागरिक इस मिशन के सफल होने के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा है। आइए एक नजर डालते हैं...
#WATCH | Gujarat | Havan being performed at Hanuman Temple in Kadodara, Surat for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/1bdCC0ZvUN— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Tomorrow important day...— RAKESH TIWARI🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rakesht06950291) August 22, 2023
🇮🇳 Prayers 🙏#Chandrayaan3Landing #ISRO #VikramLander #isroindia #Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayan3 #Chandrayaan3Mission #MoonLanding #SurgicalStrike pic.twitter.com/oeUIY81JjP
#WATCH चंद्रयान-3 मिशन की सफलता के लिए आज देहरादून के टपकेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के माता वैष्णो देवी गुफा में पूजा शुरू हो गई है। यह 23 अगस्त को चंद्रयान की सफल लैंडिंग तक जारी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/MeKsgxtI6z— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 22, 2023
Students at @iitmadras share their excitement and prayers for the safe descent of Chandrayaan-3 into the moon tomorrow. @isro#AllTheBestChandrayaan3 #VikramLander #ISRO #ISROIndia #MoonLanding pic.twitter.com/IDl77MEKTZ— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) August 22, 2023
#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए वाराणसी में साधुओं ने हवन किया। pic.twitter.com/VHqQ0shfEi— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 23, 2023
People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, on August 23.#Chandrayaan2 #Chandrayaan_3 #MoonLanding #VikramLander #ISRO #awazthevoice pic.twitter.com/0z6usZ6iGf— Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) August 22, 2023
Prayers for #Chandrayaan3Landing on the surface of Moon .— Rahul Jha (@JhaRahul_Bihar) August 22, 2023
May Mahadev bless #VikramLander.#Chandrayaan_3 #ISRO#Chandrayan3 pic.twitter.com/laKX2DZHkF
#WATCH अमेरिका: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए न्यू जर्सी के मोनरो में ओम श्री साईं बालाजी मंदिर और सांस्कृतिक केंद्र में प्रार्थना की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/XRAfuTWmaU— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 23, 2023
Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of chandrayaan-3. 🙏— Bhagavad Gita 🪷 (@Geetashloks) August 23, 2023
Jai Shree Ram ❤️🔥#chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/ubq4iKZdLw
