शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Cat filter used by Pakistan ministers live broadcast goes viral

फेसबुक लाइव में गलती से लगा कैट फिल्टर, बिल्ली की तरह नजर आए पाकिस्तानी मंत्री

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 05:10 PM IST
कैट फिल्टर
कैट फिल्टर - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही जिसमें पाकिस्तान के एक मंत्री बिल्ली के मास्क के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। दरअसल संवाददाता सम्मेलन के दौरान फेसबुक लाइव में गलती से कैट फिल्टर लग जाने से मंत्री बिल्ली के जैसे नजर आने लगे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




लाइव के बाद मंत्री की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगी और लोग तरह-तरह के कॉमेंट करने लगे। डॉन न्यूज की खबर के मुताबिक खैबर पख्तुनख्वा प्रांत के सूचना मंत्री शौकत युसूफजई और उनके मंत्रियों के बिल्ली के कान और मूंछ लगी तस्वीरें और वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं। 








यह संवाददाता सम्मेलन प्रांतीय विधानसभा के हाल ही में लिए गए फैसलों के बारे में थे लेकिन गलती से कैट फिल्टर लग जाने की वजह से इंटरनेट पर इन मंत्रियों की तस्वीरों में लोग ज्यादा दिलचस्पी ले रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने युसूफजई के बारे में कहा कि वह बिल्ली के कान वाली तस्वीर के साथ काफी क्यूट दिख रहे हैं। 

Recommended

whatsapp tips
Tip of the Day

WhatsApp Tips: कर दें यह सेटिंग, ग्रुप में कोई नहीं कर पाएगा आपको एड

15 जून 2019

OnePlus 7
Tech Diary

OnePlus के फोन में मौजूद यह एप लीक कर रहा है आपकी ई-मेल आईडी !

15 जून 2019

youth online shopping (Demo)
Social Network

खरीदारी के मामले में युवाओं का मूड नहीं बदल सकता सोशल मीडिया

15 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Digit’s Mobile Insurance
Tip of the Day

मात्र इतने रुपये देकर करा सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन की डिस्प्ले का बीमा, टूटने पर मिलेंगे 12,000 रुपये

15 जून 2019

एक्सीडेंट में दूल्हे की मौत हो गई
Kanpur

दुल्हन की गोद में खून से लथपथ दूल्हे ने तोड़ा दम, 28 दिन पहले हुई थी शादी बोली वो मेरे सामने चला गया

14 जून 2019

Bollywood

आदित्य ठाकरे संग डिनर के लिए ट्रोल होने पर दिशा पाटनी का जवाब, बोलीं- 'इसमें गलत क्या है'

15 जून 2019

Disha Patani, Aditya Thackeray
disha patani, aditya thackeray
दिशा पाटनी
tiger shorff and disha patani
Bollywood

आदित्य ठाकरे संग डिनर के लिए ट्रोल होने पर दिशा पाटनी का जवाब, बोलीं- 'इसमें गलत क्या है'

15 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
cat filter pakistani minister pakistani minister cat filter facebook live facebook facebook live download social media
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सम्मेलन में मौजूद उप मुख्यमेंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य व संत धर्माचार्य।
Lucknow

संत सम्मेलन में उप मुख्यमंत्री बोले, राम मंदिर पर संतों के आदेश की प्रतीक्षा कर रही भाजपा

15 जून 2019

Aadhaar
Tech Diary

सिम कार्ड या बैंक खाते के लिए आधार नंबर जरूरी नहीं, जबरदस्ती मांगने पर 10 हजार रुपये तक का जुर्माना

15 जून 2019

टिकट दलाली पर रेलवे का बड़ा ऑपरेशन
India News

दलालों पर रेलवे का 'ऑपरेशन थंडर': 387 गिरफ्तार, 50 हजार लोगों के टिकट रद्द

15 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

सदस्यता अभियान में ‘कमजोर राज्य-कमजोर बूथ’ पर होगी भाजपा की नजर

15 जून 2019

रोहतक पीजीआई में प्रदर्शन करते रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः छुट्टी नहीं मिलने पर पीजी अंतिम वर्ष के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, बाल रोग एचओडी निलंबित

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
DDA prepared a special housing scheme for SC and ST
Delhi NCR

एससी-एसटी के लिए डीडीए की विशेष स्कीम, मिलेंगे 500 फ्लैट

15 जून 2019

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

नाबालिग के गर्भपात पर एम्स को मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का निर्देश

15 जून 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

खतरा : मानसून में फिर डूब सकती है दिल्ली

15 जून 2019

अभिषेक बनर्जी के दिल्ली वाले घर में हत्या
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः ममता बनर्जी के भतीजे सांसद अभिषेक के घर में हुई हत्या का खुला राज, पुलिस भी हैरान

15 जून 2019

भविष्य ज्योति विद्यार्थी सम्मान
Jhansi

मेधावियों का हुआ सम्मान, मेडल पहनाए और दिए प्रमाण पत्र

15 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked
Social Network

अमिताभ के बाद अदनान सामी का भी ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, लगाई इमरान खान की फोटो

अदनान के अकाउंट को भी उसी हैकर ग्रुप ने हैक किया है जिसने सोमवार को अमिताभ बच्चन के अकाउंट को हैक किया था। इस तुर्की हैकर ग्रुप का नाम Ayyildiz Tim IKK  है। हैकर ने अदनान की फोटो हटाकर पाकिस्तानी प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की फोटो लगा दी है।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
PM MODI
Social Network

सोशल मीडिया फॉलोअर्स: PM मोदी ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को छोड़ा पीछे, राहुल गांधी से 10 गुना आगे

7 मई 2019

FACEBOOK USER
Social Network

फेसबुक लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग की नीति में हो रहा है ये बदलाव, नियम तोड़ने पर अकाउंट होगा प्रतिबंधित

16 मई 2019

twitter
Social Network

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: एग्जिट पोल के दिन 24 घंटे में हुए 5.6 लाख ट्वीट्स

21 मई 2019

Twitter suspends Chinar Corps handle
Social Network

ट्विटर ने Chinar Corps का अकाउंट किया री-स्टोर, कम कर दिए 40 हजार फॉलोअर्स

7 जून 2019

Social media on exit poll
Social Network

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: सोशल मीडिया के इन मीम्स को नहीं देखा तो कुछ नहीं देखा

22 मई 2019

facebook frauds
Social Network

फेसबुक फ्रॉड: दोस्तों की नकली आईडी से मांगे जा रहे हैं पैसे, आप भी हो सकते हैं शिकार, ऐसे बचें

9 मई 2019

namo bahubali bjp
Social Network

Lok Sabha Election 2019 के नतीजों पर सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा है ट्रेंड #ModiAaRahaHai

23 मई 2019

LinkedIn Reactions
Social Network

Linkedin में आया यह नया अपडेट, मिलेगा फेसबुक का खास फीचर

9 मई 2019

PM MODI
Social Network

सोशल मीडिया फॉलोअर्स: PM मोदी ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को छोड़ा पीछे, राहुल गांधी से 10 गुना आगे

7 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हुआ इस भारतीय म्यूजिक कंपनी का नाम, बन गया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा यूट्यूब चैनल

गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में टी सीरीज का नाम दर्ज हो गया है। यू ट्यूब में सबसे ज्यादा सब्सक्राइब चैनल के लिए टी सीरीज को ये खास अवॉर्ड दिया गया है।

15 जून 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान 5:20

World Cup 2019: भारत-पाकिस्तान के मैच पर कहीं फिर न जाए पानी, क्या कहती है मौसम की भविष्यवाणी

15 जून 2019

सांसद 2:30

ऐसे होता है नव निर्वाचित सांसदों को बंगले और फ्लैट का आवंटन

15 जून 2019

हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर्स 2:31

कोलकाता के जूनियर डॉक्टरों की पिटाई का जबरदस्त विरोध, देश भर में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल का असर

15 जून 2019

विद्युत जामवाल 0:42

यूं ही नहीं Fittest Man कहलाते हैं विद्युत जामवाल

15 जून 2019

Related

twitter
Social Network

पुलवामा अटैक: PAK विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता का ट्विटर अकाउंट सस्पेंड

20 फरवरी 2019

twitter
Social Network

Twitter के सीईओ ने थामा ब्राह्मण विरोधी पोस्टर, हुआ बवाल तो कंपनी ने मांगी माफी

20 नवंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी
Social Network

राहुल गांधी बोले- सच्ची सरकार चाहिए, लोगों ने कहा- आलू से सोना बना दो एक बार

11 दिसंबर 2018

फेसबुक
Social Network

अलर्ट! फटाफट बदलें अपना फेसबुक पासवर्ड, 60 करोड़ यूजर्स के अकाउंट में लगी सेंध

22 मार्च 2019

Whatsapp
Social Network

WhatsApp के चीफ बिजनेस ऑफिसर नीरज अरोड़ा ने दिया इस्तीफा

27 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.