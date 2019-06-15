फेसबुक लाइव में गलती से लगा कैट फिल्टर, बिल्ली की तरह नजर आए पाकिस्तानी मंत्री

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. 😹— Haseeb Abro (@itsHaseebAbro) June 14, 2019
Even They can’t stop streaming or off the filter but they enjoy Till Last@BBhuttoZardari @SabaHyder1 @BakhtawarBZ #BuzdilNiazi pic.twitter.com/edHY6FJGot
KPK Government’s Social media team forgot to turn off the cat filter while live streaming a press conference on Facebook 😂 pic.twitter.com/jbXqi4g1Or— Desi Humorist (@desihumorists) June 14, 2019
KPK social media team forget turning off cat filter during live streaming 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/nhdiJzCTBH— UET's Einsteins (@uetseinsteins) June 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.
अदनान के अकाउंट को भी उसी हैकर ग्रुप ने हैक किया है जिसने सोमवार को अमिताभ बच्चन के अकाउंट को हैक किया था। इस तुर्की हैकर ग्रुप का नाम Ayyildiz Tim IKK है। हैकर ने अदनान की फोटो हटाकर पाकिस्तानी प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की फोटो लगा दी है।
11 जून 2019