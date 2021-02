क्या सच में 14 फरवरी को भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरू को दी गई थी फांसी?

Today

14th feb celebrated as Valentine ❤ day. We are celebrating this day with full excitement but the thing to know is that on 14 feb our freedom fighters Bhagat Singh was hanged on along with Rajguru & Sukhdev.

इंकलाब जिंदाबाद

प्रेमी, पागल, और कवी एक ही चीज से बने होते है pic.twitter.com/6KoJ3rmLx5