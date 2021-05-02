Bengal Election 2021: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- खेला होबे, मोदी जाबे, दीदी रहबे, कंगना ने कहा- अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है

विज्ञापन

The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 2, 2021

As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices & workers. BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons. TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman: BJP's Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/wEcKeVp7bw — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Bangladeshi's and Rohingyas are biggest strength of Mamata.... with the way trend is looking shows Hindus are no more majority there, and according to the data Bangali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making... #Elections2021 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

BJP has shown remarkable growth in #Bengal in 2016 they won 3 seats, growth is 2800 percent,need of the hour is NRC and CAA, in Bengal minority is majority now, nevertheless with the kind of ferocious passion and dedication Modi ji and Amit ji do their work is beyond admirable. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

#दीदी_ओ_दीदी



Again a gujrati failed to win Bengal..😂 pic.twitter.com/QXvCbd0ZhU — Saurav Ojha (@SauravO81417325) May 2, 2021

हावड़ा ब्रिज बिकते बिकते रह गया भाई — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 2, 2021

कम से कम दीदी ने हावड़ा ब्रिज बचा लिया बिकने से....#BengalElection2021 — Jitendra Kumar Rai (@JitendraRaiMLA) May 2, 2021

पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी और भाजपा दोनों अपनी-अपनी जीत के दावे कर रहे हैं, लेकिन समय के साथ बंगाल की लड़ाई बड़ी दिलचप्स होते जा रही है। पहले पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी इतना आगे चल रही थीं उनके फैन्स ने भरोसा कर लिया था कि ममता दीदी ही नंदीग्राम की विजेता हैं, लेकिन अब पासा पलट गया है और सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने नंदीग्राम में ममता बनर्जी को 1957 वोटों से हरा दिया है, हालांकि फिलहाल बहुत टीएमसी को ही मिलता दिखाई दे रहा है।अपनी हार पर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने मीडिया से कहा कि वो नंदीग्राम में हुई हार को स्वीकार करती हूं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भूल जाइए कि नंदीग्राम में क्या हुआ, हमारी पार्टी ने बहुमत के साथ चुनाव जीता है। बता दें कि सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी को हरा दिया है, हालांकि नंदीग्राम में ममता की ओर से हार स्वीकार करने के बाद तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया है कि नंदीग्राम में अभी भी मतगणना जारी है। टीएमसी ने ट्वीट में कहा कि अभी कोई अटकलें ना लगाएं।बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा है कि- जैसे ही पश्चिम बंगाल के चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किए जा रहे हैं, टीएमसी के गुंडे भाजपा कार्यालयों और कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमला कर रहे हैं। आरामबाग में भाजपा कार्यालय को टीएमसी के गुंडों ने आग लगा दी। बेलघाट में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर TMC कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला किया, इसी तरह की घटनाएं शिवपुर, दुर्गापुर, उत्तर बर्धमान में हुईं।बॉलीवुड से लेकर राजनीति तक के मुद्दों पर अपनी बेबाक राय रखने वाली अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत ने कहा है कि अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है। बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्या ममता की सबसे बड़ी ताकत हैं। जैसे ट्रेंड नजर आ रहे हैं उससे लगता है कि अब वहां हिंदू बहुमत में नहीं बचे हैं। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बंगाली मुस्लिम भारत में सबसे ज्यादा गरीब और वंचित हैं, अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है…बंगाल चुनाव को लेकर इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर कई सारे ट्रेंड्स चल रहे हैं जिनमें #दीदी_ओ_दीदी, हावड़ा ब्रिज और Bengal प्रमुख हैं। इन ट्रेंड्स में लोग अपनी अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। बंगाल चुनाव की शुरुआत से ही एक टैगलाइन काफी लोकप्रिय हो रही है और वह है 'खेला होबे'। चाहे बीजेपी हो या टीएमसी दोनों तरफ से खेला होबे का जबरदस्त इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। खेला होबे को लेकर तमाम तरह से मीम्स बन रहे हैं और कई कार्टून भी शेयर हो रहे हैं। आइए बंगाल चुनाव के परिणाम के बाद देखते हैं सोशल मीडिया का रिएक्शन कैसा है?बॉक्सर बिजेंदर सिंह ने भी ट्वीट करके कहा है कि हावड़ा ब्रिज बिकते बिकते रह गया भाईराजद सांसद जितेंद्र कुमार राय ने भी ट्वीट करके कहा है- कम से कम दीदी ने हावड़ा ब्रिज बचा लिया बिकने से....राजनीति के चाणक्य कहे जाने वाले प्रशांत किशोर का पुराना ट्वीट भी वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि बीजेपी को डबल डिजिट में जाने के लिए भी संघर्ष करना होगा। इस ट्वीट को सेव करके रख लें, यदि बीजेपी इससे बेहतर करती है तो मैं ट्विटर छोड़ दूंगा।कई यूजर्स ने टीएमसी की जीत पर हावड़ा ब्रिज को सुरक्षित बताया है।