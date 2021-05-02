Bengal Election 2021: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- खेला होबे, मोदी जाबे, दीदी रहबे, कंगना ने कहा- अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है

The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 2, 2021
As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices & workers. BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons. TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman: BJP's Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/wEcKeVp7bw— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021
Bangladeshi's and Rohingyas are biggest strength of Mamata.... with the way trend is looking shows Hindus are no more majority there, and according to the data Bangali Muslims are the poorest and most deprived in whole India, good another Kashmir in the making... #Elections2021— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021
BJP has shown remarkable growth in #Bengal in 2016 they won 3 seats, growth is 2800 percent,need of the hour is NRC and CAA, in Bengal minority is majority now, nevertheless with the kind of ferocious passion and dedication Modi ji and Amit ji do their work is beyond admirable.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021
#दीदी_ओ_दीदी— Saurav Ojha (@SauravO81417325) May 2, 2021
Again a gujrati failed to win Bengal..😂 pic.twitter.com/QXvCbd0ZhU
हावड़ा ब्रिज बिकते बिकते रह गया भाई— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) May 2, 2021
कम से कम दीदी ने हावड़ा ब्रिज बचा लिया बिकने से....#BengalElection2021— Jitendra Kumar Rai (@JitendraRaiMLA) May 2, 2021
You just can’t celebrate}BENGAL Election result without Remembering This MAN #BengalElection2021 #MamtaBanerjee #Didi pic.twitter.com/wziYxQWwxc— Paramveer Beniwal (@Beniwalparm) May 2, 2021
Hawrah Bridge is now Feeling relaxed with Victoria Memorial and 212 others.#हावड़ा_ब्रिज_बच_गया#didi_o_didi pic.twitter.com/CahXdyDCLJ— [email protected] (@arshadkhan37515) May 2, 2021
