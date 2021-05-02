बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Bengal Election 2021 social media reaction khela hobe and howrah bridge are in top trends

Bengal Election 2021: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- खेला होबे, मोदी जाबे, दीदी रहबे, कंगना ने कहा- अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 02 May 2021 07:29 PM IST

सार

अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत ने कहा है कि अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है। बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्या ममता की सबसे बड़ी ताकत हैं।
mamata kangna
mamata kangna - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी और भाजपा दोनों अपनी-अपनी जीत के दावे कर रहे हैं, लेकिन समय के साथ बंगाल की लड़ाई बड़ी दिलचप्स होते जा रही है। पहले पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी इतना आगे चल रही थीं उनके फैन्स ने भरोसा कर लिया था कि ममता दीदी ही नंदीग्राम की विजेता हैं, लेकिन अब पासा पलट गया है और सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने नंदीग्राम में ममता बनर्जी को 1957 वोटों से हरा दिया है, हालांकि फिलहाल बहुत टीएमसी को ही मिलता दिखाई दे रहा है।
अपनी हार पर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने मीडिया से कहा कि वो नंदीग्राम में हुई हार को स्वीकार करती हूं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भूल जाइए कि नंदीग्राम में क्या हुआ, हमारी पार्टी ने बहुमत के साथ चुनाव जीता है। बता दें कि सुवेंदु अधिकारी ने ममता बनर्जी को हरा दिया है, हालांकि नंदीग्राम में ममता की ओर से हार स्वीकार करने के बाद तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया है कि नंदीग्राम में अभी भी मतगणना जारी है। टीएमसी ने ट्वीट में कहा कि अभी कोई अटकलें ना लगाएं।

 
बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा है कि- जैसे ही पश्चिम बंगाल के चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किए जा रहे हैं, टीएमसी के गुंडे भाजपा कार्यालयों और कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमला कर रहे हैं। आरामबाग में भाजपा कार्यालय को टीएमसी के गुंडों ने आग लगा दी। बेलघाट में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर TMC कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला किया, इसी तरह की घटनाएं शिवपुर, दुर्गापुर, उत्तर बर्धमान में हुईं।



बॉलीवुड से लेकर राजनीति तक के मुद्दों पर अपनी बेबाक राय रखने वाली अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत ने कहा है कि अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है। बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्या ममता की सबसे बड़ी ताकत हैं। जैसे ट्रेंड नजर आ रहे हैं उससे लगता है कि अब वहां हिंदू बहुमत में नहीं बचे हैं। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बंगाली मुस्लिम भारत में सबसे ज्यादा गरीब और वंचित हैं, अच्छी बात है एक और कश्मीर बन रहा है…
 
 

टीएमसी की बढ़त से सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन
बंगाल चुनाव को लेकर इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया पर कई सारे ट्रेंड्स चल रहे हैं जिनमें #दीदी_ओ_दीदी, हावड़ा ब्रिज और Bengal प्रमुख हैं। इन ट्रेंड्स में लोग अपनी अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। बंगाल चुनाव की शुरुआत से ही एक टैगलाइन काफी लोकप्रिय हो रही है और वह है 'खेला होबे'। चाहे बीजेपी हो या टीएमसी दोनों तरफ से खेला होबे का जबरदस्त इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। खेला होबे को लेकर तमाम तरह से मीम्स बन रहे हैं और कई कार्टून भी शेयर हो रहे हैं। आइए बंगाल चुनाव के परिणाम के बाद देखते हैं सोशल मीडिया का रिएक्शन कैसा है?
 

बॉक्सर बिजेंदर सिंह ने भी ट्वीट करके कहा है कि हावड़ा ब्रिज बिकते बिकते रह गया भाई
 

राजद सांसद जितेंद्र कुमार राय ने भी ट्वीट करके कहा है- कम से कम दीदी ने हावड़ा ब्रिज बचा लिया बिकने से....
 

राजनीति के चाणक्य कहे जाने वाले प्रशांत किशोर का पुराना ट्वीट भी वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि बीजेपी को डबल डिजिट में जाने के लिए भी संघर्ष करना होगा। इस ट्वीट को सेव करके रख लें, यदि बीजेपी इससे बेहतर करती है तो मैं ट्विटर छोड़ दूंगा।
 

कई यूजर्स ने टीएमसी की जीत पर हावड़ा ब्रिज को सुरक्षित बताया है।
 

technology social network national bengal election result bengal election 2021 social media mamta banerjee
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

