YouTube Down: भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में ठप पड़ी सेवा, कंपनी ने दिया यह बयान

विज्ञापन

We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues.



Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

To clarify, the issue is still ongoing, and we're currently looking into it. We'll follow up once we have an update. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

Me switching through my wifi and celluar data just to soon realize that youtube is down. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/FXrjK9855K — ✨Raven✨ (@XRavenXoX) May 19, 2021

Waiting for Youtube to get fixed so I can continue eating #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/dpLBkAFtqJ — Xio (@zioooo_) May 19, 2021

Every mf time #YouTubeDOWN this happens to me loool pic.twitter.com/rVXF28ZqF2 — Abdull - Mr 200 Degrees 🔥🥵 (@SenseiAbdull) May 19, 2021

People logging into twitter to see if youtube has crashed #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/YgmO8tiLbg — drew the femboy fox (@KennethWarding2) May 19, 2021

दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग वेबसाइट YouTube 19 मई की सुबह में डाउन हो गई थी। करीब एक घंटे तक ठप रहने के बाद YouTube पर काम करने लगा है। सर्विस ठप होने की पुष्टि यूट्यूब ने भी ट्वीट करके दी है। YouTube के डाउन होने के बाद ट्विटर पर #YouTubeDOWN ट्रेंड करने लगा है। यूजर्स को यूट्यूब के एप और डेस्कटॉप दोनों वर्जन पर दिक्कत आ रही थी। यूजर्स ना तो वीडियो देख पा रहे थे और ना ही लॉगिन कर पा रहे थे। डाउनडिटेक्टर ने भी यूट्यूब के डाउन होने की पुष्टि की है।सुबह 8 बजे करीब 89 लोगों ने यूट्यूब के डाउन होने की शिकायत डाउनडिटेक्टर पर की थी और 8.33 बजे तक शिकायत करने वालों की संख्या 8 हजार से भी अधिक हो गई थी। 90 फीसदी लोगों ने वीडियो ना प्ले होने की शिकायत की है। वहीं 2 फीसदी लोगों को लॉगिन करने में दिक्कत आई है।