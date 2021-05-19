बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
YouTube Down: भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में ठप पड़ी सेवा, कंपनी ने दिया यह बयान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 19 May 2021 11:13 AM IST

सुबह 8 बजे करीब 89 लोगों ने यूट्यूब के डाउन होने की शिकायत डाउनडिटेक्टर पर की थी और 8.33 बजे तक शिकायत करने वालों की संख्या 8 हजार से भी अधिक हो गई थी।
विस्तार

दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग वेबसाइट YouTube 19 मई की सुबह में डाउन हो गई थी। करीब एक घंटे तक ठप रहने के बाद YouTube पर काम करने लगा है। सर्विस ठप होने की पुष्टि यूट्यूब ने भी ट्वीट करके दी है। YouTube के डाउन होने के बाद ट्विटर पर #YouTubeDOWN ट्रेंड करने लगा है। यूजर्स को यूट्यूब के एप और डेस्कटॉप दोनों वर्जन पर दिक्कत आ रही थी। यूजर्स ना तो वीडियो देख पा रहे थे और ना ही लॉगिन कर पा रहे थे। डाउनडिटेक्टर ने भी यूट्यूब के डाउन होने की पुष्टि की है।
सुबह 8 बजे करीब 89 लोगों ने यूट्यूब के डाउन होने की शिकायत डाउनडिटेक्टर पर की थी और 8.33 बजे तक शिकायत करने वालों की संख्या 8 हजार से भी अधिक हो गई थी। 90 फीसदी लोगों ने वीडियो ना प्ले होने की शिकायत की है। वहीं 2 फीसदी लोगों को लॉगिन करने में दिक्कत आई है।
 
 
 
 

technology mobile apps national youtube tech news tech news in hindi
