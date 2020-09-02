शहर चुनें
Chinese Apps Ban: PUBG समेत 118 एप्स पर लगा बैन, विवादों से रहा है पुराना नाता, देखें सभी एप्स के नाम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 05:59 PM IST
pubg पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया:
pubg पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया:

भारत सरकार ने एक और डिजिटल स्ट्राइक करते हुए पबजी मोबाइल गेम समेत 118 एप्स पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। इससे पहले भी सरकार कई एप्स पर प्रतिबंध लगा चुकी है। कुछ दिन पहले ही पबजी मोबाइल एप पर बैन की बात सामने आई थी लेकिन सरकार की ओर से पुष्टि अब हुई है। बता दें कि पबजी को लेकर भारत में लंबे समय से विवाद है। पबजी के कारण कई बच्चों ने घर में चोरियां की हैं तो कईयों ने अपने परिजनों की हत्या तक की हैं। भारत में पबजी को बैन करने की मांग लंबे समय से चल रही थी। आइए उन सभी 118 एप्स के नाम जानते हैं जिनपर सरकार ने प्रतिबंध लगाया है।
देखें सभी एप्स के नाम
