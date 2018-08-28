Tez has become #GooglePay, and we've been emoji-nal. Here's everything you need to know about this simple and secure payments app.. https://t.co/N9w1JQJ7dV pic.twitter.com/p4b1wLM5iV— Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) August 28, 2018 ">http://
Tez has become #GooglePay, and we've been emoji-nal. Here's everything you need to know about this simple and secure payments app.. https://t.co/N9w1JQJ7dV pic.twitter.com/p4b1wLM5iV— Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) August 28, 2018
इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कारपोरेशन के साथ साझेदारी पर फोनपे ने कहा है कि अब उसके यूजर्स फोनपे के जरिए यूपीआई पेमेंट, क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड और फोनपे वॉलेट की मदद से टिकट बुकिंग का पेमेंट कर सकते हैं।
17 अगस्त 2018