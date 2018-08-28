शहर चुनें

बदल गया गूगल तेज का नाम, मोबाइल से ही कर सकेंगे लोन के लिए अप्लाई

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 28 Aug 2018 03:48 PM IST
Google Tez
Google Tez
गूगल ने मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एक इवेंट में अपने डिजिटल पेमेंट एप गूगल तेज का नाम बदल दिया है। गूगल तेज एप अब गूगल पे के नाम से जाना जाएगा। इसके लिए गूगल ने कई भारतीय बैंकों से साझेदारी की है। सबसे खास बात यह ह कि अब आप गूगल तेज (गूगल पे) एप के जरिए लोन भी ले सकेंगे।
सबसे पहले आपको बता दें कि नाम बदलने से आपको कोई परेशानी नहीं होने वाली है। गूगल तेज एप पहले जिस तरह काम करता था, उसी तरह नए नाम यानि गूगल पे के नाम से भी करेगा। नए नाम की घोषणा के साथ ही गूगल ने कहा है कि इस एप के जरिए अब अधिक जगहों पर पेमेंट करने का विकल्प मिलेगा। साथ ही आप लोन के लिए भी अप्लाई कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए गूगल ने फेडरल बैंक, एचडीएफसी बैंक, आईसीआईसीआई और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक से साझेदारी की है।

इवेंट में गूगल ने बताया कि गूगल तेज इस्तेमाल करने वाले छोटे व्यापारियों की संख्या 1.2 मिलियन हो गई है और दिवाली तक गूगल इसके लिए 1.5 लाख रिटेल स्टोर से पार्टनरशिप करेगा। गूगल ने कहा है कि पहले की तरह अभी भी एप के जरिए मोबाइल रिचार्ज, गिफ्ट और प्रमोशनल कूपन जैसी ऑफर्स मिलते रहेंगे। बता दें कि गूगल तेज को पिछले साल सितंबर में लांच किया गया था।a

