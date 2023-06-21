WhatsApp माइक्रोफोन एक्सेस विवाद: व्हाट्सएप नहीं एंड्रॉयड में थी दिक्कत, गूगल ने कहा- बग फिक्स हो गया

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
ट्विटर इंजीनियर ने कुछ दिन पहले एक ट्वीट करते हुए दावा किया था कि इंटरनेट बंद होने और एप इस्तेमाल ना होने की स्थिति में भी WhatsApp माइक्रोफोन एक्सेस करता है। इंजीनियर फोड डाबिरी के ट्वीट पर एलन मस्क ने भी रिप्लाई किया था। इस दावे के बाद भारत सरकार ने भी WhatsApp से जवाब मांगा था।
A recent Android bug affecting a limited number of WhatsApp users produced erroneous privacy indicators and notifications in the Android Privacy Dashboard.— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 21, 2023
Users can now update their WhatsApp app to address this issue.
We thank WhatsApp for their partnership and apologize…
WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on? pic.twitter.com/pNIfe4VlHV— Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) May 6, 2023
