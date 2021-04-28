बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Covid 19 Vaccine Registration: 18+ के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए सरकार ने बताया नया समय, फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 28 Apr 2021 10:14 AM IST

सार

आरोग्य सेतु ने आधिकारिक तौर पर कहा है कि कोविन, आरोग्य सेतु और उमंग एप तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म से शाम 4 बजे से रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा।
कोविड 19 टीका
कोविड 19 टीका - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

एक मई से 18 साल और इससे अधिक उम्र के सभी लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगने वाला है लेकिन जिस आरोग्य सेतु एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन होना है, वह अभी तक अपडेट ही नहीं हुआ है। आरोग्य सेतु एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करने पर अभी भी यही मैसेज मिल रहा है कि फिलहाल केवल वही लोग टीकाकरण करा सकते हैं जिनकी उम्र 45 साल और उससे अधिक है। यही हाल Cowin पोर्टल और उमंग एप की भी है। ऐसे में 18 साल और इससे अधिक उम्र वाले लोग रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए परेशान हैं।
आज से शुरू होने वाला था रजिस्ट्रेशन
पहले बताया गया था कि 28 अप्रैल से कोविन, आरोग्य सेतु और उमंग एप तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म पर 18 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा लेकिन अब जब रजिस्ट्रेशन के लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं तो आरोग्य सेतु का बयान आया है कि रजिस्ट्रेशन 28 अप्रैल को शाम 4 बजे से होगा। आरोग्य सेतु ने आधिकारिक तौर पर कहा है कि कोविन, आरोग्य सेतु और उमंग एप तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म से शाम 4 बजे से रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा।



 

इस तरह के इंतजाम से नाराज लोग सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर #AarogyaSetu ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग सरकार से सवाल कर रहे हैं कि जब 28 अप्रैल से रजिस्ट्रेशन होना था तो अभी तक क्यों नहीं शुरू हुआ और अब शाम 4 बजे का समय क्यों दिया जा रहा है।
 
 
 
 
 

technology mobile apps national covid 19 india covid 19 aarogya setu cowin app
