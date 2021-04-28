Covid 19 Vaccine Registration: 18+ के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए सरकार ने बताया नया समय, फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

विज्ञापन

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/GAlicKy5QI, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & pvt centers depending on how many vaccination centers ready on 1st May: Aarogya Setu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/h882EyRSdl — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra Unable to register for under 45 age group vaccination. #AarogyaSetu & #CowinApp both still show eligibility age as 45 & above. — Chirag Singh (@chiragsingh) April 28, 2021

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/G4e2WXWB9X, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 28, 2021

@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra Unable to register for under 45 age group vaccination. #AarogyaSetu & #CowinApp both still show eligibility age as 45 & above. — Chirag Singh (@chiragsingh) April 28, 2021

Just like our system aarogya setu and cowin are also not working#AarogyaSetu #CowinApp pic.twitter.com/CcWqtbUYem — Priyanshu Shrivastva (@priyanshuu__) April 28, 2021

एक मई से 18 साल और इससे अधिक उम्र के सभी लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगने वाला है लेकिन जिस आरोग्य सेतु एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन होना है, वह अभी तक अपडेट ही नहीं हुआ है। आरोग्य सेतु एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करने पर अभी भी यही मैसेज मिल रहा है कि फिलहाल केवल वही लोग टीकाकरण करा सकते हैं जिनकी उम्र 45 साल और उससे अधिक है। यही हाल Cowin पोर्टल और उमंग एप की भी है। ऐसे में 18 साल और इससे अधिक उम्र वाले लोग रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए परेशान हैं।पहले बताया गया था कि 28 अप्रैल से कोविन, आरोग्य सेतु और उमंग एप तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म पर 18 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा लेकिन अब जब रजिस्ट्रेशन के लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं तो आरोग्य सेतु का बयान आया है कि रजिस्ट्रेशन 28 अप्रैल को शाम 4 बजे से होगा। आरोग्य सेतु ने आधिकारिक तौर पर कहा है कि कोविन, आरोग्य सेतु और उमंग एप तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म से शाम 4 बजे से रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा।इस तरह के इंतजाम से नाराज लोग सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर #AarogyaSetu ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग सरकार से सवाल कर रहे हैं कि जब 28 अप्रैल से रजिस्ट्रेशन होना था तो अभी तक क्यों नहीं शुरू हुआ और अब शाम 4 बजे का समय क्यों दिया जा रहा है।