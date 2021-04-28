Covid 19 Vaccine Registration: 18+ के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए सरकार ने बताया नया समय, फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/GAlicKy5QI, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & pvt centers depending on how many vaccination centers ready on 1st May: Aarogya Setu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/h882EyRSdl— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021
निवेदन है सरकार से— Tithi Sarvaiya (@Tithi16786) April 28, 2021
मज़ाक न करे दरकार से।
आरोग्य सेतु एप्प में रजिस्टर नही हो पा रहा है आयु की वजह से।#AarogyaSetu #PMOIndia #NarendraModi #ArvindKejriwal #AtmanirbharBharat #COVID19India #CovidIndia #IndiaFightsCorona #AmitShah #zeenews #thelallantop pic.twitter.com/XrFRYFu9az
@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra Unable to register for under 45 age group vaccination. #AarogyaSetu & #CowinApp both still show eligibility age as 45 & above.— Chirag Singh (@chiragsingh) April 28, 2021
As expected unable to register on arogy setu for vaccination.— Rushi Dive (@Speak_rushidive) April 28, 2021
And we are technically a superpower.#AarogyaSetu #CoronavirusVaccine #CoWin #Covaxin #VaccineFor18Plus pic.twitter.com/Rd6E231eJi
Just like our system aarogya setu and cowin are also not working#AarogyaSetu #CowinApp pic.twitter.com/CcWqtbUYem— Priyanshu Shrivastva (@priyanshuu__) April 28, 2021
#CoWIN #COVID19Vaccination— Rupesh Kumar Sharma (@RupeshKNPSS) April 28, 2021
Registration of #COVID19 vaccine for age 18+ is not allowed.
Please update the #AarogyaSetu App.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AyushmanNHA @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/C0aCTaCs0M
