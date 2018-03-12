शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Xiaomi Redmi 5 to be launch exclusively on Amazon India, Know price and specifications

अमेजॉन पर मिलेगा Xiaomi Redmi 5, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 01:11 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Xiaomi Redmi 5
शाओमी भारत में अपना एक और स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाली है। कंपनी 14 मार्च को दोपहर 3 बजे भारत में रेडमी 5 स्मार्टफोन पेश करेगी और यह फोन अमेजॉन इंडिया पर एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर मिलेगा। इसके लिए अमेजॉन पर एक पेज भी बन चुका है।
वहीं इस फोन के लॉन्चिंग को लेकर शाओमी इंडिया के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर मनु कुमार जैन ने ट्वीट करके भी दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट में 'true super powerhouse' लिखा है। बता दें कि शाओमी ने हाल ही में भारत में Mi TV 4A को दो मॉडल में पेश किया है।





बता दें कि शाओमी ने पिछले साल रेडमी 5 को रेडमी 5 प्लस के साथ चीन में लॉन्च किया था। रेडमी 5 को कंपनी ने Redmi 5 को 2GB/3GB/4GB रैम वेरियंट में पेश किया था। इनमें 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले वेरियंट की कीमत CNY 799 यानी करीब 7,800 रुपये और 3GB/32GB वेरियंट की कीमत CNY 899 यानी करीब 8,800 रुपये और 4 जीबी रैम व 64 जीबी स्टोरेज वेरियंट की कीमत CNY 1299 यानी करीब 13,200 रुपये होगी। 

फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो रेडमी 5 में क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 450 प्रोसेसर, 12 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। फोन में 3300 एमएएच की बैटरी और कनेक्टिविटी के लिए 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, ब्लूटूथ 4.2, GPS और माइक्रो USB पोर्ट हैं।

