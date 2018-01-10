Download App
Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 price slashed in India

Xiaomi के वाई-फाई राउटर और रिपीटर 2 की कीमत में हुई कटौती

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 02:31 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 price slashed in India
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C
Xiaomi ने अपने वाई-फाई राउटर Mi राउटर 3C की कीमत में 200 रुपये की कटौती की है। इस राउटर की कीमत 1,199 रुपये थी लेकिन अब इसे 999 रुपये में खरीदा जा सकता है। वहीं कंपनी ने अपने Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 की कीमत में भी कटौती की है। अब इसे 799 रुपये में खरीदा जा सकता है। इन दोनों राउटर्स की बिक्री कम हुई कीमतों के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट, अमेजॉन, एमआई होम और एमआई डॉट कॉम से हो रही है।

Mi राउटर 3सी की बात करें तो यह पहला स्मार्ट राउटर है जिसे कंपनी ने कुछ दिन पहले भारत में पेश किया था। इस राउटर को एक स्मार्टफोन ऐप के जरिए कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है। इसमें 4 एंटिना लगे हैं जिनमें दो ट्रांस्मिट के लिए और दो रिसीवर हैं।

इस राउटर को लेकर कंपनी का दावा है कि एक समय में इससे 64 डिवाइस को जोड़ा जा सकता है। इसकी वायरलेस स्पीड 300 एमबीपीएस है। वहीं इसमें 64 एमबी की स्टोरेज है। इसे एक ऐप से सेटअप और कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है। वहीं एमआई Wi-Fi रिपीटर 2 की मदद से यूजर्स अपने वाई-फाई की रेंज बढ़ा सकते हैं।
xiaomi mi router wifi router
