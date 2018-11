The latest in tech, meet our new flagship, the future at your fingertips. #LookInsideMi



Xiaomi’s very FIRST launch in the UK is at 2 PM on 8th Nov. 2018.

Click the link and stay tuned!https://t.co/gzdque71QFhttps://t.co/GDRrvYelDA pic.twitter.com/IdLRJJtb7w