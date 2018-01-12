Download App
Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया फास्ट चार्जर, इन फोन में करेगा सपोर्ट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:08 PM IST
Xiaomi launched Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Charger in India
Xiaomi India Standard Adapter 9V 2A
Xiaomi ने भारत में क्वॉलकॉम की क्विक चार्ज 3.0 तकनीक के साथ नया चार्जिंग एडाप्टर लॉन्च किया है। कंपनी ने इसका नाम इंडिया स्टैंडर्ड एडाप्टर 9V 2A नाम दिया है। इस चार्जर को शाओमी ने अपनी साइट पर भी लिस्ट कर दिया है। इसकी कीमत 499 रुपये है। इसपर 25 फीसदी की छूट मिल रही है, हालांकि उपरोक्ट कीमत छूट के बाद की है।

शाओमी के इन स्मार्टफोन में सपोर्ट करेगा यह चार्जर
