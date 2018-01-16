Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Specifications Leaked before launch

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुए सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S9 के फीचर्स, ये होगी खासियत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 03:29 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Specifications Leaked before launch
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
इन दिनों स्मार्टफोन बाजार में सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9 और गैलेक्सी एस9+ की चर्चा काफी गर्म है। माना जा रहा है कि कंपनी अगले महीने फरवरी में होने वाले MWC 2018 में इन्हें पेश कर सकती है। इससे पहले ही फोन के फीचर्स की जानकारी लीक हुई है।

ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इन दोनों फोन में पिछले साल लॉन्च हुए गैलेक्सी एस8 और गैलेक्सी एस8+ जितनी पावर वाली बैटरी होगी।  ब्राजील की वेबसाइट नेशनल टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन एजेंसी के तहत गैलेक्सी एस9 में 3000mAh और गैलेक्सी एस9+ में 3500mAh की बैटरी लगी है।

RELATED

अमेरिकी बाजार में इस फोन में क्वालकैम स्नैपड्रैगन 845 प्रोसेसर दिया होगा। वहीं, अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार के लिए Exynos 9810 SoC प्रोसेसर दिया होगा।  इसके अलावा बताया जा रहा है कि गैलेक्सी एस9 में सिंगल रियर कैमरा और गैलेक्सी एस9+ में डुअल रियर कैमरा दिया होगा। कंपनी एस9+ स्मार्टफोन को 512जीबी वैरिएंट में भी उतार सकती है।
samsung galaxy s9 galaxy s9+

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

16 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

16 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

Samsung इंडिया इस बार चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन मेकर शाओमी को कड़ी टक्कर देने की तैयारी में है। सैमसंग अब 5,000 रुपये के रेंज में स्मार्टफोन पर काम कर रहा है। फोन की बिक्री केवल ऑनलाइन होगी।

15 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

This diamond studded smartwatch costs more than 200K dollers
Gadgets

इस एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टवॉच की कीमत है 1,26,14,895, जानें खासियत

16 जनवरी 2018

ZTE to launch its first 5G smartphone by end of 2019 in US
Gadgets

ZTE इसी साल लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

OnePlus Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 845, says CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets

दुनिया का सबसे तेज एंड्रॉयड फोन होगा OnePlus का नया स्मार्टफोन

12 जनवरी 2018

Facebook to launch a smart video chat device called Portal soon, says report
Gadgets

Facebook लॉन्च करने वाला है स्मार्ट वीडियो चैट डिवाइस, जानें कीमत

15 जनवरी 2018

iPhone battery explodes at Apple store in Zurich, 7 injured
Gadgets

Apple स्टोर पर फटा iPhone, 7 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर

10 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Mi Router 3C and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 price slashed in India
Gadgets

Xiaomi के वाई-फाई राउटर और रिपीटर 2 की कीमत में हुई कटौती

10 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 set to launch in MWC 2018
Gadgets

MWC में लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9, ये होंगे फीचर्स

11 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

बिग बॉस के 11वें सीजन की विजेता शिल्पा शिंदे बन चुकी हैं पर उनके विजेता बनने की खबरें पहले ही सामने आ गई थी। शो में हुई लाइव वोटिंग के पहले ही शिल्पा का नाम ट्रेंड करने लगा था।

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

SPECIAL SCRENING OF MOVIE PARMANU WILL HELD FOR PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI 5:02

इस फिल्म को रिलीज से पहले खुद देखेंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

16 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 set to launch in MWC 2018
Gadgets

MWC में लॉन्च होगा सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस9, ये होंगे फीचर्स

11 जनवरी 2018

Samsung Launched 146 inch modular TV called The Wall
Gadgets

CES 2018 में सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया 146 इंच का TV

9 जनवरी 2018

Apple iPhone slowdown, HTC, Motorola, Samsung and LG claim they do not slow down their old phones
Tech Diary

iPhone स्लो मामले पर सैमसंग, मोटो और LG ने Apple पर ली चुटकी

1 जनवरी 2018

South Korean Lawyers demanding 12 years of imprisonment for Samsung's successor Lee Jae-yong
Rest of World

सैमसंग के उत्तराधिकारी ली के लिए 12 साल कैद की मांग

28 दिसंबर 2017

Samsung patent application shows that palm reading can remember lost passwords
Technology

अब हाथ की रेखाओं से अनलॉक होगा फोन, सैमसंग के नए पेटेंट से हुआ खुलासा

5 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.