Covid 19: Poco ने दो महीने तक बढ़ाई स्मार्टफोन की वारंटी, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we're extending 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑷𝑶𝑪𝑶 𝒑𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒔*. All, for your safety.