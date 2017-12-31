Download App
iPhone 8 पर मिल रहा 9000 रुपए का डिस्काउंट, अब इतने में खरीद सकते हैं

amarujala.com, Presented by: विशाल अहलावत

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 11:23 AM IST
Online Shopping Website Amazon India Offers 9000 Rupees Discount on Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

पुराने आईफोन की स्पीड धीमी हो जाने के चलते हाल ही में मशहूर टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनी एप्पल की काफी आलोचना हुई है। इसके अलावा एक्साइड ड्यूटी बढ़ जाने के कारण सभी आईफोन मॉडल्स की कीमतें भी बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में फोन की सेल को धीमा होने से बचाने के लिए एप्पल की ऑनलाइन बिक्री पार्टनल अमेजन ने आईफोन पर छूट देने का फैसला किया है। 
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग वेबसाइट अमेजन एप्पल आईफोन 8 पर 9000 रुपए की छूट दे रही है। इस कटौती के बाद फोन को 54999 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है। इस फोन की वास्तविक कीमत 64000 रुपए है।
ये हैं आईफोन 8 के फीचर्स
Your Story has been saved!