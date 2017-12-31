बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
iPhone 8 पर मिल रहा 9000 रुपए का डिस्काउंट, अब इतने में खरीद सकते हैं
{"_id":"5a487b6e4f1c1b1f168b62cb","slug":"online-shopping-website-amazon-india-offers-9000-rupees-discount-on-apple-iphone-8","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"iPhone 8 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 9000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 11:23 AM IST
Apple iPhone 8
पुराने आईफोन की स्पीड धीमी हो जाने के चलते हाल ही में मशहूर टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनी
एप्पल
की काफी आलोचना हुई है। इसके अलावा एक्साइड ड्यूटी बढ़ जाने के कारण सभी आईफोन मॉडल्स की कीमतें भी बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में फोन की सेल को धीमा होने से बचाने के लिए एप्पल की ऑनलाइन बिक्री पार्टनल अमेजन ने आईफोन पर छूट देने का फैसला किया है।
एप्पल आईफोन 8 में 4.7 इंच की रेटीना एचडी डिस्प्ले दी गई है, जिसका रिजोल्यूशन 1334×750 पिक्सल है। फोन में 12 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा दिया गया है जो 4K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करता है। इसका फ्रंट कैमरा 7 मेगापिक्सल का है। यह 64 जीबी और 256 जीबी के दो स्टोरेज ऑप्शन के साथ आता है। iPhone 8 में रियर ग्लास पेनल्स दिए गए हैं जो वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट करते हैं। IP67 सर्टिफिकेशन के साथ दोनों ही iPhones वाटर और डस्ट रेसिस्टेंट है।
