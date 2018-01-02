Download App
अमेजॉन पर भी मिलने लगा Jio Phone, यह है नई कीमत

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
Now you can buy Jio Phone form Amazon India but price in High

jio phone

अगर आपको भी बुकिंग के बाद जियो फोन अभी तक नहीं मिला है और आप फोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब आप अमेजॉन इंडिया से भी जियो फोन खरीद सकते हैं लेकिन यहां से फोन खरीदने पर आपको ज्यादा कीमत देनी होगी।
डिलीवरी के लिए देने होंगे 49 रुपये
