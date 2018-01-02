बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेजॉन पर भी मिलने लगा Jio Phone, यह है नई कीमत
{"_id":"5a4b29344f1c1bc5668b8624","slug":"now-you-can-buy-jio-phone-form-amazon-india-but-price-in-high","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u091c\u0949\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e Jio Phone, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0908 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
jio phone
अगर आपको भी बुकिंग के बाद
जियो फोन
अभी तक नहीं मिला है और आप फोन खरीदना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब आप
अमेजॉन इंडिया
से भी जियो फोन खरीद सकते हैं लेकिन यहां से फोन खरीदने पर आपको ज्यादा कीमत देनी होगी।
डिलीवरी के लिए देने होंगे 49 रुपये
दरअसल अमेजॉन पर गैजेट गीक बिजनेस सॉल्यूशन ने जियो फीचर फोन को लिस्ट किया है। फोन की कीमत 1,745 रुपये है। इसके अलावा डिलीवरी के लिए अलग से 49 रुपये देने होंगे यानी आपको कुल 1,794 रुपये देने होंगे। इस सेलर को अभी तक सिर्फ 1 ही यूजर ने 5 स्टार रेटिंग दी है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः
Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 3.5GB डाटा
वहीं कई और सेलर भी जियो फोन को बेच रही है लेकिन सभी सेलर फोन की कीमत ज्यादा ले रहे हैं। बता दें कि जियो फोन की कीमत 1,500 रुपये है और ये पैसे आपको तीन साल बाद कुछ शर्तों के सात वापस मिल सकते हैं। वैसे जियो फोन अब करीब सभी रिटेल स्टोर पर मिल रहा है।
आगे पढ़ें
डिलीवरी के लिए देने होंगे 49 रुपये
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4b1cd54f1c1b502b8b7c33","slug":"bobby-deol-got-two-big-budget-films-race-3-and-yamla-pagala-deewana-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a49dcd54f1c1bb34a8b9876","slug":"niacl-recruitment-2018-invites-application-for-the-post-of-26-administrative-officer-medical","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0936\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a49cd484f1c1b0e788b5edb","slug":"ecgc-ltd-recruitment-2018-invites-application-for-the-post-of-32-probationary-officer-apply-online","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ECGC \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092c\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a4af4c34f1c1b32198b4582","slug":"singer-sunidhi-chauhan-becomes-a-mother-blessed-with-a-baby-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u0927\u093f \u091a\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4affc44f1c1b4a198b45af","slug":"actor-tiger-shroff-and-his-girlfriend-disha-patani-celebrate-new-year-2018-in-srilanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e New Year, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 Viral","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a4a1e224f1c1b86698c4dfb","slug":"lg-shows-worlds-first-88-inches-8k-oled-tv","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LG \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e 88 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e 8K \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a47402a4f1c1b5c248b55bc","slug":"apple-may-to-reduce-price-of-iphone-x-iphone-8-and-iphone-8-plus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 iPhone X, iPhone 8 \u0914\u0930 8 Plus \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0941\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u092f\u0947, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a44f33e4f1c1baa268b659c","slug":"xiaomi-mi-a1-user-facing-fingerprint-sensor-and-wifi-problems","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Xiaomi Mi A1 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a44ae074f1c1bd1408bf604","slug":"hmd-global-likely-to-launch-nokia-1-with-android-go","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u0917\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 Nokia 1, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a472f624f1c1b6a118baca4","slug":"apple-s-new-patent-hints-at-long-range-wireless-charging","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Apple \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0908 iPhones","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5a3f52644f1c1bfc0f8b5a24","slug":"xiaomi-mi-max-3-will-be-launching-with-7-inch-display-and-5500mah-battery","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 Xiaomi \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 7 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 5500mAh \u092c\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!