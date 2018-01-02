Download App
Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 3.5GB डाटा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 10:16 AM IST
Airtel updates its Rs 799 plan offer 3.5GB Data per day

Airtel Prepaid Promise

नए साल में एयरटेल ने एक बार फिर से रिलायंस जियो पर हमला करते हुए अपने पुराने प्लान को अपडेट किया है। कंपनी अब अपने प्लान में जियो से भी ज्यादा डाटा दे रही है। हालांकि एयरटेल का यह प्लान प्रीपेड यूजर्स के लिए है जिसमें अब रोज 3.5 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी।
799 रुपये में मिलेगा रोज 3.5 जीबी डाटा
