Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 3.5GB डाटा
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 10:16 AM IST
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 10:16 AM IST
Airtel Prepaid Promise
नए साल में
एयरटेल
ने एक बार फिर से
रिलायंस जियो
पर हमला करते हुए अपने पुराने प्लान को अपडेट किया है। कंपनी अब अपने प्लान में जियो से भी ज्यादा डाटा दे रही है। हालांकि एयरटेल का यह प्लान प्रीपेड यूजर्स के लिए है जिसमें अब रोज 3.5 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी।
799 रुपये में मिलेगा रोज 3.5 जीबी डाटा
एयरटेल के इस प्लान की कीमत 799 रुपये है और इस प्लान में रोज 3.5 जीबी डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड लोकल/एसटीडी कॉलिंग मिलेगी। इस प्लान में रोमिंग में भी आउटगोइंग फ्री है। इस प्लान के तहत 3G/4G डाटा मिलेगा।
इसके अलावा रोज 100 मैसेज भी मिलेंगे। इस प्लान की वैधता 28 दिनों की है। कुल मिलाकर इस एयरटेल के इस प्लान में 98 जीबी डाटा मिलेगा। बता दें कि जियो के 799 रुपये वाले प्लान में रोज 3 जीबी डाटा मिलता है।
आगे पढ़ें
799 रुपये में मिलेगा रोज 3.5 जीबी डाटा
