अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   Honor 7X Red variant listed on Amazon at Rs 12999

डुअल कैमरे वाला Honor 7X का रेड वेरियंट हुआ अमेजॉन पर लिस्ट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:45 AM IST
Honor 7X Red variant listed on Amazon at Rs 12999
Honor 7X red
हुवावे ब्रांड के हॉनर का हाल ही में भारत में लॉन्च हुआ स्मार्टफोन Honor 7X अब नए अवतार में आया है। अमेजॉन पर इस फोन का रेड कलर वेरियंट लिमिटेड एडिशन में लिस्ट कर दिया गया है, हालांकि अभी बिक्री नहीं हो रही है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया है डुअल कैमरा सेटअप और 18:9 आस्पेक्ट रेशियो वाली शानदार डिस्प्ले है। फोन के साथ एयरटेल की ओर से 90 जीबी फ्री डाटा मिल रहा है।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

Honor 7X रेड की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
honor 7x honor 7x price honor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

khatron ke khiladi 8 ex contestant monica dogra goes topless in latest photoshoot
Bollywood

पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस जंगल में हुई टॉपलेस, फोटो शेयर कर कहा- 'मुझे शरीर में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

2 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Padman may become first film gst free
Bollywood

ऐसा हुआ तो रिलीज से पहली ही 'पैडमैन' बना देगी रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय को होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

monthly rashiphal february 2018
Predictions

जानें फरवरी का महीना किसे बना रहा है मालामाल और किसे कंगाल, पढ़े मासिक राशिफल

2 फरवरी 2018

film review Kuldip Patwal I Did not Do It Deepak Dobriyal
Movie Review

Movie Review: कलाकारों की शानदार एक्टिंग देखनी है तो जरूर देख‌िए, 'कुलदीप पटवालः आई डिट नॉट डू इट'

2 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra reveals this secret about her marriage and children
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं- 'मैं बहुत सारे बच्चे पैदा कर सकती हूं लेकिन इसमें एक दिक्कत है'

2 फरवरी 2018

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

padman akshay kumar to meet narendra modi in delhi
Bollywood

आज पीएम मोदी देखेंगे 'पैडमैन', अक्षय कुमार ने दिल्ली में रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018 saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan
Bollywood

Budget 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे छाए रहे तैमूर, यूजर्स बोले- 'डायपर सस्ते हुए क्या ?'

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested
Bollywood

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

mCURA Introduces India’s First Integrated Mobility Platform SMART OPD for Hospitals and Clinics
Gadgets

अस्पताल में OPD की लंबी लाइन से छुटकारा दिलाएगी यह डिवाइस

स्मार्ट ओपोडी की मदद से अस्पताल में मरीजों को रजिस्ट्रेशन और बिलिंग काउंटर, लैब, फार्मेंसी और डॉक्टरों के चैंबर के बाहर लंबी भीड़ में लगकर इंतजार करने से छुटकारा मिलेगा। साथ ही इसका फायदा डॉक्टरों को भी होगा। इ

2 फरवरी 2018

Vivo likely to Launch Vivo Xplay7, First Smartphone With 10GB RAM
Gadgets

आ रहा है 512GB स्टोरेज और 10GB रैम वाला स्मार्टफोन, Vivo करेगा कमाल

1 फरवरी 2018

Nokia 3310 4G Variant launched in China, Know price and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 3310 का 4G वेरियंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

31 जनवरी 2018

MWC 2018, Nokia 10 may launch with 5 cameras
Gadgets

MWC 2018: 5 कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है Nokia 10, ऐसे करेंगे काम

29 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

सिर्फ 999 रुपये में यहां मिल रहा Airtel का 4G हॉटस्पॉट

13 जनवरी 2018

Samsung to Launch budget smartphone against Xiaomi
Gadgets

Xiaomi की टक्कर में सैमसंग ला रहा 5,000 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन

15 जनवरी 2018

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

25 जनवरी 2018

Vivo launched Worlds First In-Display Fingerprint Smartphone Scanning CES 2018
Gadgets

Vivo ने इस फीचर के साथ लॉन्च किया दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

10 जनवरी 2018

Apple Likely to stop iPhone X production, Says Reports
Gadgets

तो इस वजह से iPhone X को बंद करने जा रही है कंपनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Colgate’s new smart toothbrush Colgate E1 listed on Apple Stores
Gadgets

स्मार्टफोन के बाद अब आ गया स्मार्ट टूथब्रश Colgate E1, जानें कीमत और खासियत

18 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

भाई की होनी थी शादी लेकिन उठ गई बहनों की अर्थी, सकते में पुलिस

बुलंदशहर से भाई की शादी से पहले दो बहनों को घर में जिंदा जलाने का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात के बाद पुलिस ने दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

2 फरवरी 2018

Top ten headlines with news of Indian labor union will protest against budget 2:40

बजट के खिलाफ आंदोलन करेगा भारतीय मजदूर संघ समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

2 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood top 10 mumbai court on sanjay datt and padmavat revenue 5:02

इस अभिनेत्री का हुआ यौन उत्पीड़न, FIR दर्ज

2 फरवरी 2018

India's richest woman Nita Ambani did dance in mumbai video goes viral 3:05

देखिए, जब नीता अंबानी ने डांस फ्लोर पर दिखाया अपने डांस का जलवा

2 फरवरी 2018

robbery in Lucknow yogi modi loot up police crime in uttar pradesh 1:39

लखनऊ में नहीं थम रहा अपराध, दिनदहाड़े चोर ले उड़े जेवरों से भरा बैग

2 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.