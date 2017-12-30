Download App
खरीदने वाले हैं iPhone X, iPhone 8 और 8 Plus तो रुक जाइये, फायदे में रहेंगे

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 12:58 PM IST
Apple may to reduce price of iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

यदि आप भी उन लोगों में से एक हैं जो नया आईफोन खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी खबर है।
अगर आप iPhone X को उसकी कीमत ज्यादा होने के कारण नहीं खरीद पा रहे हैं तो अब आपको इसकी चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है,क्योंकि कंपनी जल्द ही अपने आईफोन X, आईफोन 8 और आईफोन 8 प्लस की कीमत में जल्द ही कटौती करने वाली है।

ये भी पढ़ेंः Apple ला रहा है अनोखा वायरलेस चार्जर, एक साथ चार्ज होंगे कई iPhones

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कंपनी की उम्मीद के मुताबिक तीनों आईफोन की बिक्री नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में कंपनी कीमतों में कटौती कर सकती है।

DigiTimes की रिपोर्ट की मानें तो कंपनी जनवरी में ही आईफोन की कीमतों में कटौती करेगी। ऐसे में अगर आप आईफोन खरीदने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं तो थोड़ा रुक जाना ही बेहतर होगा। इसके अलावा यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि एप्पल 2018 में आईफोन X के तीन नए मॉडल उतारने की तैयारी में हैं। ऐसे में पुराने आईफोन की कीमत में कटौती की उम्मीद की जा सकती है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

apple iphone x iphone 8 iphone price cut

