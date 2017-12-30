बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खरीदने वाले हैं iPhone X, iPhone 8 और 8 Plus तो रुक जाइये, फायदे में रहेंगे
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 12:58 PM IST
iPhone X
यदि आप भी उन लोगों में से एक हैं जो नया आईफोन खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी खबर है।
अगर आप
iPhone X
को उसकी कीमत ज्यादा होने के कारण नहीं खरीद पा रहे हैं तो अब आपको इसकी चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है,क्योंकि
कंपनी
जल्द ही अपने आईफोन X, आईफोन 8 और आईफोन 8 प्लस की कीमत में जल्द ही कटौती करने वाली है।
रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कंपनी की उम्मीद के मुताबिक तीनों आईफोन की बिक्री नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में कंपनी कीमतों में कटौती कर सकती है।
DigiTimes की रिपोर्ट की मानें तो कंपनी जनवरी में ही आईफोन की कीमतों में कटौती करेगी। ऐसे में अगर आप आईफोन खरीदने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं तो थोड़ा रुक जाना ही बेहतर होगा। इसके अलावा यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि एप्पल 2018 में आईफोन X के तीन नए मॉडल उतारने की तैयारी में हैं। ऐसे में पुराने आईफोन की कीमत में कटौती की उम्मीद की जा सकती है।
