यह है अनोखा टैटू, TV, कंप्यूटर समेत कई डिवाइस कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:38 PM IST
Electronic skin tattoo can let you remotely control devices
Electronic skin tattoo
वैज्ञानिकों ने एक ऐसै टैटू तैयार किया है जो आपकी बॉडी के रंगों में आसानी मिल जाएगा और उसकी मदद से आप अपने फोन, टीवी, एसी जैसे तमाम गैजेट्स को कंट्रोल कर सकेंगे। यह अल्ट्राथीन टैटू सिर्फ हाथ के इशारे से वर्चुअली और फिजिकली डिवाइस को कंट्रोल कर सकता है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि यह टैटू आखिर काम कैसे करता है?

दरअसल इस टैटू में कई सारे सेंसर्स लगे हैं जो मैग्नेटिक फील्ड क्रिएट करते हैं। इन सेंसर्स से ही आप घर के तमाम इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस को जेस्चर के जरिए कंट्रोल कर सकेंगे। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इसे ऑपरेट करना काफी आसान है।

इस टैटू में लगे सेंसर के जरिए आप बॉडी के मूवमेंट को भी महसूस कर सकेंगे। इस तकनीक के जरिए रिसर्चर्स ने कंप्यूटर स्क्रीन पर एक वर्चुअल बल्ब को जलाकर भी दिखाया, वह भी बिना टच किए। इसके लिए उन्होंने एक परमानेंट मैगनेट को एक रिंग-शेप के प्लास्टिक स्ट्रक्चर में फिट किया था।
tattoo skin tattoo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

