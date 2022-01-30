Australian Open 2022: अद्भुत नडाल के ऐतिहासिक जीत पर गदगद हुए दिग्गज, सोशल मीडिया पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता

A final of Herculean proportions, thank you for a brilliant contest @RafaelNadal and @DaniilMedwed. Two AO crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations🚀— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 30, 2022
21 Grand Slam titles… Pure admiration for @RafaelNadal and his historic achievement 👑🏆 @AustralianOpen https://t.co/n7Vl9tIZFs— Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) January 30, 2022
Tremendous respect @RafaelNadal heroic effort.. @DaniilMedwed many more GS titles to come, great fight👏👏What a final👍👍— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) January 30, 2022
👏 Congratulations! 2️⃣1️⃣— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 30, 2022
👊 VAMOS, @RafaelNadal! 👊 #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/fQ5LL0ItMn
That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2022
From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.
Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VHjjlb4GFN
What a final 🔥🎾@AustralianOpen @DaniilMedwed @RafaelNadal !!— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) January 30, 2022
Wow. Congrats @RafaelNadal ! An absolute pleasure to watch— andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 30, 2022
I just cried @RafaelNadal you are my idol 😭— Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 30, 2022
Unbelievable @RafaelNadal 👏👏👏👏🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 wow wow 🏆🏆💪💪— Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 30, 2022
