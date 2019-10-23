शहर चुनें

छुट्टी नहीं मिली तो शराब पीकर स्कूल पहुंच गया शिक्षक, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 08:21 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
एक स्कूल में मुख्याध्यापक ने शिक्षक को छुट्टी नहीं दी तो शिक्षक शराब पीकर पहुंच गया। इस दौरान शिक्षक ने स्कूल के मुख्य गेट पर जमकर लातें बरसाईं। इसके बाद स्कूल प्रिंसिपल ने पुलिस को बुला लिया।
पुलिस ने शिक्षक से पूछताछ की और मेडिकल भी करवाया। पुलिस थाना धर्मशाला के प्रभारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि शराब के नशे में स्कूल पहुंचे शिक्षक को पकड़ा था। उसका मेडिकल करवा कर रिपोर्ट संबंधित विभाग को दे दी है। फिलहाल मामला दर्ज नहीं किया गया है।
बौद्ध धर्मगुरु दलाईलामा
Himachal Pradesh

धर्मशाला में दलाईलामा से मिले इन देशों के 26 युवा नेता

अफ्रीका, मध्य पूर्व और एशिया के देशों के 26 युवा नेता यूनाइटेड नेशनस इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पीस (यूएसआईपी) की अध्यक्ष नैंसी लिंडबोर्ग के नेतृत्व में मैकलोडगंज स्थित मुख्य बौद्ध मंदिर में धर्मगुरु दलाईलामा से मिले।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी, पांच की मौके पर मौत

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Two killed in accident in karsog mandi himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

आराम कर रहे मजदूर पर गिरी कार, चालक समेत दो की मौत

23 अक्टूबर 2019

favourite youtube sensation award to Rajeev Kangra himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के राजीव को मिला फेवरेट यू-ट्यूब सेंसेशन अवॉर्ड

23 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

सीजन के अंतिम दौर में सेब के दाम में 15 रुपये का उछाल

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Principal Secretary Sanjay Kundu meets union minister Anurag Thakur
Himachal Pradesh

कुंडू ने केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से इन्वेस्टर मीट में सहयोग के लिए किया आग्रह

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

सूचीबद्ध अस्पतालों पर सरकार ने की कड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

panchayat election
Himachal Pradesh

अब पंचायत उपचुनाव पर रहेगा भाजपा-कांग्रेस का ध्यान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

जनवरी से खुद अलग करना पड़ेगा गीला-सूखा कूड़ा, वर्ना नहीं उठाएगा निकाय

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की जांच की आंच सचिवालय तक पहुंची

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सुभाष चोपड़ा बने दिल्ली कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष

दिल्ली के पार्टी नेताओं के साथ चर्चा करने के बाद पार्टी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने दिल्ली कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा को बना दिया है। आखिर कौन हैं सुभाष चोपड़ा।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा 0:37

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा के सिर्फ चुनावी नतीजे नहीं पूरा विश्लेषण सुबह 8 बजे से लगातार

23 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:30

बड़े कड़े हैं ब्रिटेन के शाही परिवार के नियम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी दिवाली 1:52

इस दिवाली सिर्फ 2 घंटे हीं जला पाएंगे पटाखे, यूपी सरकार ने जारी किया निर्देश

23 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:24

जगमीत सिंह को क्यों नहीं दिया भारत ने वीजा और कनाडा में कैसे जाकर बसे थे सिख

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

होटलों और रेस्तरांओं में कार्यरत हजारों कामगारों को देंगे तीन दिन की ट्रेनिंग

23 अक्टूबर 2019

All india airforce camp flying competition Jivasa gets second rank kullu himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

फ्लाइंग प्रतियोगिता में जीवासा देश में द्वितीय, 592 कैडेटों ने लिया भाग

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Public Service Commission released advance schedule of personality test to fill various posts
Himachal Pradesh

विभिन्न पद भरने के लिए हिमाचल लोकसेवा आयोग ने जारी किया एडवांस शेड्यूल

23 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इस दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, अधिकारी-कर्मचारी करेंगे हड़ताल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

विजिलेंस को दी जा सकती है आयुर्वेद घोटाले की जांच, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कही बड़ी बात

23 अक्टूबर 2019

cannabis
Himachal Pradesh

भांग की खेती को मंजूरी देने की तैयारी, सरकार बना रही नीति

21 अक्टूबर 2019

