पूरे प्रदेश में इस तर्ज पर बनाए जाएंगे इरिगेशन मॉडल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 05:52 PM IST
irrigation models to be set up in himachal pradesh
राज्य कृषि महकमे के सभी जिलों के भू संरक्षण अधिकारियों ने शिमला जिले की चनोग पंचायत में कलहोग सोलर इरिगेशन मॉडल का मुआयना किया। तय किया कि इसी तरह के मॉडल पूरे प्रदेश में बनाए जाएंगे।
अधिकारियों के दल ने कृषि महकमे के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. पीसी भट्ट के नेतृत्व में योजना का निरीक्षण किया। जुब्बड़हट्टी एयरपोर्ट से नीचे कलहोग गांव में राज्य कृषि महकमे ने सौर ऊर्जा से 220 मीटर ऊपर तक पानी उठाया है।

इससे गांव के खेतों की सिंचाई हो रही है। यह योजना एक मोबाइल चिप से जुड़ी है। इससे एक मोबाइल ऐप से इस स्कीम को दूर बैठे भी ऑन या ऑफ किया जा सकता है।

कृषि मंत्री रामलाल मारकंडा पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि इस मॉडल को पूरे प्रदेश में अपनाया जाएगा। आगामी दिनों में कृषि मंत्री भी इस योजना को देखने कलहोग जा सकते हैं।
himachal govt

