Himachal Rain: 9 लोगों की मौत, 104 करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान, अगले पांच दिन बारिश का पूर्वानुमान

हिमाचल प्रदेश में 24 जून को मानसून ने दस्तक दी थी। भारी बारिश के कारण अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि 14 घायल हुए हैं। चार घर पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त जबकि 28 आंशिक रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हुए हैं। प्रधान सचिव राजस्व और आपदा प्रबंधन ओंकार चंद शर्मा ने बताया कि अनुमानित नुकसान लगभग 104 करोड़ रुपये है।

Himachal Pradesh | There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places. An orange alert has been issued for today and a yellow alert for tomorrow. More than average rainfall likely in June: Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IMD scientist, Shimla