Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Himachal Kangra District top in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana target

पीएम आवास योजना का लक्ष्य पाने में देवभूमि का ये जिला देश में अव्वल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, धर्मशाला Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 12:24 PM IST
Himachal Kangra District top in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana target
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना (ग्रामीण) का लाभ लोगों को दिलाने में कांगड़ा जिला देश में अव्वल रहा है। जिले को वर्ष 2016-17 के लिए 776 लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य मिला था, जिसे समय रहते पूरा कर लिया गया है।
देश भर से करीब तीन हजार जिलों के आवेदन आए थे, जिनमें कांगड़ा जिले ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। 21 अप्रैल को नागरिक सेवा दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दिल्ली में डीसी कांगड़ा संदीप कुमार को प्रधानमंत्री उत्कृष्टता पुरस्कार प्रदान करेंगे।
स्वच्छता दर्पण की रैंकिंग में भी प्रथम

himachal kangra district pm narendra modi pradhan mantri awas yojana kangra himachal

