कैबिनेट बैठक आज, हो सकती है मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट पर चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 11:30 AM IST
हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक आज होगी। इस बैठक में नए लागू किए जा रहे मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के अलावा धर्मशाला में नौ दिसंबर से शुरू होने जा रहे विधानसभा के शीत सत्र में पारित होने वाले विधेयकों के ड्राफ्ट पर भी चर्चा हो सकती है।
इसके साथ ही कांगड़ा के सुलह में बहुतकनीकी, फार्मासिस्ट कॉलेज और आयुर्वेद विभाग में 195 चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों के रिक्त पद भरने की मंजूरी मिल सकती है। कई उप तहसीलों को तहसील का दर्जा देने और निवेशकों को उद्योग स्थापित करने के लिए नियमों में छूट देने पर चर्चा की संभावना है। 
