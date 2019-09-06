शहर चुनें

Hearing on the bail plea of Assistant Drug Controller deferred

सहायक दवा नियंत्रक की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई टली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 06 Sep 2019 09:52 PM IST
निशांत सरीन(फाइल फोटो)
निशांत सरीन(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट में निशांत सरीन की जमानत याचिका की सुनवाई 10 सितंबर तक टाल दी है। स्टेट विजिलेंस एंड एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने गत 21 अगस्त को उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की थी।
अभियोजन पक्ष कि ओर से दलील दी गई है कि प्रार्थी निशांत से पूछताछ की जानी बाकी है, इसलिए इसे जमानत न दी जाए। न्यायाधीश संदीप शर्मा ने मामले की आगामी सुनवाई दस सितंबर को निर्धारित की है।  
court news shimla assistant drug controller corruption case solan assistant drug controller bail plea
चियोग के प्रधानाचार्य संदीप शर्मा
Shimla

मिसाल: इस प्रधानाचार्य ने अपनी जेब से 10 लाख खर्च कर बनवा दिए स्कूल के आठ कमरे

6 सितंबर 2019

6 सितंबर 2019

Manimahesh Yatra concluded with holy bath, 20 thousand took a dip of faith in Dal Lake
Shimla

पवित्र स्नान के साथ ही मणिमहेश यात्रा संपन्न, डल झील में 20 हजार ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी

6 सितंबर 2019

Two Nigerians arrested on charges of smuggling Chitta
Shimla

चिट्टा तस्करी के आरोप में दो नाइजीरियन गिरफ्तार

6 सितंबर 2019

Give priority to folk artists in cultural nights of international Dussehra festival
Shimla

अंतरराष्ट्रीय कुल्लू दशहरा की सांस्कृतिक संध्याओं में लोक कलाकारों को मिलेगी प्राथमिकता

6 सितंबर 2019

minister suresh bhardwaj statement over mla travel allowances enhancement issue
Shimla

मैं 20 साल से विधायक हूं, एक बार भी क्लेम नहीं किया खर्च: भारद्वाज

6 सितंबर 2019

लायक राम रफीक(फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

75 वर्षीय लोक कलाकार लायक राम रफीक का निधन, लिखे 2500 से अधिक पहाड़ी गीत

6 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

18 हजार बिजली कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा महंगाई भत्ता, अधिसूचना जारी

6 सितंबर 2019

राजकीय अध्यापक संघ
Shimla

अनुशासनहीन को लेकर सीएम जयराम के बयान पर भड़का राजकीय अध्यापक संघ

6 सितंबर 2019

Himachal Congress appointed 10 block president, 20 appointed soon
Shimla

हिमाचल कांग्रेस ने तैनात किए 10 ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष, 20 की नियुक्त जल्द

6 सितंबर 2019

Scholarship amount will be released only after CBI approval: Bhardwaj
Shimla

सीबीआई की मंजूरी के बाद ही जारी होगी छात्रवृत्ति राशि: भारद्वाज

6 सितंबर 2019

