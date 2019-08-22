शहर चुनें

चंबा में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 2.7 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 11:05 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amarujala
हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा जिले में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक चंबा में गुरुवार सुबह 4.50 बजे भूकंप के झटके आए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 2.7 रही। भूकंप के झटके लगते ही लोग सहमे हुए घरों से बाहर की ओर भागे। हालांकि किसी भी तरह के जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।
earthquake earthquake in chamba chamba himachal pradesh
