बंडारू दत्तात्रेय हिमाचल के राज्यपाल नियुक्त, कलराज मिश्र राजस्थान स्थानांतरित

Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal is transferred & appointed as Governor of Rajasthan. Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, Bandaru Dattatreya as Governor of Himachal, Arif Mohammed Khan as Guv of Kerala, Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana pic.twitter.com/oKOe8xUOOz— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे और शिमला ग्रामीण विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक विक्रमादित्य सिंह ने शनिवार सुबह मंत्रियों-विधायकों के यात्रा भत्ते को लेकर लाए विधेयक का विरोध किया लेकिन सदन में इस मामले को लेकर चुप्पी साध ली।
31 अगस्त 2019