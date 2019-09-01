बंडारू दत्तात्रेय हिमाचल के राज्यपाल नियुक्त, कलराज मिश्र राजस्थान स्थानांतरित

Kalraj Mishra, Governor of Himachal is transferred & appointed as Governor of Rajasthan. Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, Bandaru Dattatreya as Governor of Himachal, Arif Mohammed Khan as Guv of Kerala, Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana pic.twitter.com/oKOe8xUOOz