Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as New Governor of Himachal Pradesh

बंडारू दत्तात्रेय हिमाचल के राज्यपाल नियुक्त, कलराज मिश्र राजस्थान स्थानांतरित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 12:03 PM IST
Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as New Governor of Himachal Pradesh
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बंडारू दत्तात्रेय को हिमाचल प्रदेश का नया राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया गया है। राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र को राजस्थान स्थानांतरित किया गया है। इसके अलावा आरिफ मोहम्मद खान को केरल तथा तमिलिसाई साउंडराजन को तेलंगाना का राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि कलराज मिश्र ने बीती 22 जुलाई को हिमाचल के राज्यपाल के तौर पर शपथ ली थी। नई अधिसूचना के तहत अब इन्हें राजस्थान स्थानांतरित किया गया है।
bandaru dattatreya governor of himachal pradesh new governor of himachal pradesh
