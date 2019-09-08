शहर चुनें

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on Richter scale struck in Chamba

हिमाचलः चंबा में आया 3.4 तीव्रता का भूकंप, जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 06:59 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हिमाचल प्रदेश लगातार प्राकृतिक आपदाओं की मार झेल रहा है। पहले लगातार हो रही बारिश के अब चंबा में आज देर रात 12.05 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के मुताबिक इसकी तीव्रता रियेक्टर स्केल पर 3.4 मापी गई। फिलहाल किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
earthquake earthquake in chamba
