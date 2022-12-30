हिमाचल प्रदेश : कांगड़ा में 3000 मीटर से ऊपर की सभी ट्रेकिंग गतिविधियों पर प्रतिबंध

कांगड़ा जिले के अधिकारियों ने जिले में 3000 मीटर से ऊपर की सभी ट्रेकिंग गतिविधियों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार कम ऊंचाई वाले ट्रेकिंग मार्गों के लिए भी पूर्व अनुमति लेनी होगी। यह आदेश आईएमडी-शिमला द्वारा खराब मौसम की चेतावनी के मद्देनजर दिया गया है।

Himachal Pradesh | Kangra district authorities ban all trekking activities above 3000 metres in the district, prior permission is to be obtained for low-altitude trekking routes too. This comes in view of bad weather warnings by IMD-Shimla.