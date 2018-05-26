शहर चुनें

रामपुर की खबर, सिलेंडर में लगी आग

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 26 May 2018 09:20 PM IST
लैलण गांव में फटा सिलेंडर, आग बुझाते दो भाई झुलसे
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला।
विकास खंड ननखड़ी के लैलण (कोटी) गांव में शनिवार देर शाम करीब साढ़े सात बजे सिलेंडर फटने से चार कमरों का दो मंजिला मकान आग की चपेट में आ गया। आग बुझाते समय दो सगे भाई झुलस गए। उनका खनेरी अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है।
जानकारी के अनुसार आग दीप राम के घर में लगी। इसके बाद उसके भाई सीता राम का मकान भी चपेट में आ गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही लोग भी मौके पर आग बुझाने के लिए पहुंच गए। गांव सड़क से करीब एक किमी दूर है। ऐसे में वहां तक दमकल वाहन भी नहीं पहुंच सकता है। रात करीब नौ बजे के बाद ग्रामीणों ने अपने स्तर पर आग पर काबू पा लिया था। लेकिन तब तक काफी नुकसान हो गया था। इसके अलावा मकान में लगी आग को बुझाते हुए दीप राम और उसका भाई सीता राम बुरी तरह से झुलस गए। उन्हें खनेरी अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। उधर, एसडीएम निपुण जिंदल ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्व विभाग और पुलिस के अधिकारियों को मौके पर भेजा गया है। स्थानीय लोगों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

