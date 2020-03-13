शहर चुनें

Two elderly persons were beaten up by group over land dispute, three accused are in police custody

राजस्थान: जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो बुजुर्गों को बुरी तरह पीटा, हिरासत में तीन आरोपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाड़मेर Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 07:55 AM IST
बाड़मेर के पुलिस अधीक्षक आनंद शर्मा
बाड़मेर के पुलिस अधीक्षक आनंद शर्मा - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में कथित तौर पर जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो बुजुर्गों की एक समूह ने बुरी तरह से पिटाई कर दी। पुलिस का कहना है कि उसने तीन आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। पुलिस ने मामले में एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।
पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसपी) आनंद शर्मा ने गुरुवार को बताया, हमने अनुसूचित जाति-अनुसूचित जनजाति अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है और तीन आरोपियों को पुलिस हिरासत में लिया गया है। मामले में आगे की जांच जारी है।
elderly persons beaten up sc st act

