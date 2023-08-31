Rajasthan: नागौर में दो युवकों को कुचलकर मारने का मामला, BJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नड्डा ने किया समिति का गठन

नागौर के कुचामन में तीन दलितों को बर्बरतापूर्ण ढंग से कुचलने के मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया है। बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने घटना पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है और घटना की जांच के लिए पार्टी सांसदों की एक समिति का गठन किया है। यह समिति घटना स्थल का दौरा करेगी तथा अपनी रिपोर्ट शीघ्र ही जेपी नड्डा को सौंपेगी।
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda forms a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of two Dalits in Rajasthan's Nagaur. The committee will submit a detailed report to JP Nadda after the probe: BJP pic.twitter.com/YVATOkSRvJ— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023
