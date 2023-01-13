Rajasthan: HC में नौ जजों की नियुक्ति, एडवोकेट कोटे से तीन तो छह ज्यूडिशियल ऑफिसर बने जज, अब भी इतने पद खाली

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
केंद्रीय विधि मंत्रालय ने एडवोकेट कोटे से गणेश राम मीणा, अनिल कुमार उपमन और नूपुर भाटी को राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में जज नियुक्त किया है। जबकि ज्यूडिशियल ऑफिसर्स राजेंद्र प्रकाश सोनी, अशोक कुमार जैन, योगेंद्र कुमार पुरोहित, भुवन गोयल, प्रवीर भटनागर और आशुतोष कुमार को जज नियुक्त किया गया है।
The following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Judges and Additional Judges of Rajasthan High Court and Bombay High Court.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 13, 2023
I extend best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/6spwcEP6MJ
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.