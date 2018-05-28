शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: जोधपुर में प्लास्टिक गोदाम में लगी आग, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Mon, 28 May 2018 10:03 AM IST
Rajasthan: Fire broke out at a plastic storage godown in Jodhpur, 20 fire tenders present at spot
राजस्थान के जोधपुर स्थित प्लास्टिक गोदाम में भयंकर आग लगने की खबर है। आग लगने से प्लास्टिक का काफी सामान खाक हो गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली प्राथमिक जानकारी के मुताबिक, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए घटनास्थल पर 20 दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची हुई हैं। 
इस हादसे में अब तक कोई हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। वहीं, इससे कितनी संपत्ति का नुकसान हुआ है इस बात का अंदाजा अभी तक नहीं लगाया जा सका है। आग लगने की वजह भी अभी साफ नहीं हो पाई है। लेकिन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की पड़ताल में जुट गई है। 





 
