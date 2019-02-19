शहर चुनें

Rajasthan: At least 15 people died after they were run over by a truck on Pratapgarh-Jaipur Highway

राजस्थान : प्रतापगढ़ में अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने बारातियों को कुचला, 15 की मौत, 35 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 02:18 AM IST
road accident
road accident - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में प्रतापगढ़ जिले की छोटी सादड़ी के पास हाईवे पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बारातियों को कुचल दिया, जिससे 15 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे में 35 लोग घायल हो गए, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।
मरने वालों में मासूम बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार करीब 100 लोगों की बारात हाईवे पर नाचते गाते जा रही थी तभी अचानक एक बेकाबू ट्रोला बारात के बीच घुस गया। गंभीर घायलों को उदयपुर के सरकारी अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना की तफ्तीश शुरू कर दी है। 

हालांकि प्रतापगढ़ के एसपी अनिल कुमार बेनीवाल ने इस हादसे में 13 लोगों के मरने की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने बताया कि 9 लोगों की मौत मौके पर ही हो गई थी जबकि चार की मौत अस्पताल में हुई। जबकि 15 लोग घायल हुए। उन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
 

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने हादसे पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से ट्वीट लिखा, 'प्रतापगढ़ की छोटी सदड़ी में एनएच-113 पर हुए भयानक हादसे में कई लोगों की मौत हो गई है और कई घायल हुए हैं। इस घटना से दुखी हूं। हादसे का शिकार हुए परिवारवालों के लिए संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। प्रार्थना करता हूं कि जल्द से जल्द सभी घायल स्वस्थ हों।' 
 


 

pratapgarh-jaipur highway ambawali village pratapgarh district pratapgarh road accident ashok gehlot
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

