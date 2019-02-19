Anil Kumar Beniwal, SP Pratapagrh on accident on Pratapgarh-Jaipur Highway in Ambawali Village of Pratapgarh district: 9 people died on spot, 4 died on the way to a hospital. 15 people are injured, they have been referred to hospital. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/OiwdFTYOGg— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic accident on NH-113 in Chhoti Sadri, #Pratapgarh in which many people have lost their lives and several have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieved families. I pray for speedy recovery of injured people.#Rajasthan— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 18, 2019
17 फरवरी 2019