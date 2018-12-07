Rajasthan: Vehicles were set ablaze&vandalised in a clash which broke out b/w 2 groups at polling booth at Subhash school in Sikar's Fatehpur today. Voting remained affected for 30 minutes. Miscreants were later removed from spot by police&voting resumed. #RajasthanElections pic.twitter.com/x6nQChT0vR— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018
राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंदरा राजे ने जदयू नेता शरद यादव पर पलटवार किया है। राजे ने कहा कि शरद को अपनी भाषा पर संयम रखना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि शरद ने महिलाओं का अपमान किया है।
7 दिसंबर 2018