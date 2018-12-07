शहर चुनें

Rajasthan assembly election 2018: clash between 2 groups in Sikar Fatehpur

राजस्थान चुनाव: सीकर में भिड़े दो गुट, बस और दुपहिया वाहनों को लगाई आग

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Dec 2018 03:26 PM IST
राजस्थान चुनाव: सीकर के फतेहपुर में हिंसा
राजस्थान चुनाव: सीकर के फतेहपुर में हिंसा
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदान के दौरान कुछ जगहों पर हिंसा भी हुई। सीकर के फतेहपुर में ऐसा ही एक मामला सामने आया जहां दो गुट आपस में भिड़ पड़े और जमकर आगजनी की। फतेहपुर के सुभाष स्कूल पोलिंग बूथ पर दो गुटों के बीच जबरदस्त झड़प हो गई। इसके चलते करीब 30 मिनट तक वोटिंग रुकी रही। 
ये गुट इस कदर आपस में भिड़ गए कि इन्होंने वाहनों को भी निशाना बनाना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान एक बस और दोपहिया वाहन को फूंक दिया गया। बाद में पुलिस ने मारपीट करने वालों को हिरासत में ले लिया जिसके बाद मतदान दोबारा शुरू हो गया। 

बता दें कि आज राजस्थान में 199 सीटों के लिए मतदान हो रहा है। वोटिंग सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुई थी। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान हो रहा है। यहां कुल 51687 पोलिंग स्टेशन बने हुए हैं और 4,7554217 मतदाता हैं जो 2274 उम्मीदवारों का भाग्य तय करेंगे।  
 

वसुंधरा राजे ने की शरद यादव पर कार्रवाई की मांग
Rajasthan

शरद पर चुनाव आयोग करे कार्रवाई, उनके बयान से अपमानित महसूस कर रही हूं : वसुंधरा

राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंदरा राजे ने जदयू नेता शरद यादव पर पलटवार किया है। राजे ने कहा कि शरद को अपनी भाषा पर संयम रखना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि शरद ने महिलाओं का अपमान किया है।

7 दिसंबर 2018

मतदान केंद्र के बाहर लाइन में लगे केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: जगह-जगह ईवीएम में खराबी से बरपा हंगामा, अर्जुन मेघवाल भी घंटों करते रहे इंतजार 

7 दिसंबर 2018

SHARAD YADAV
Rajasthan

वसुंधरा राजे के खिलाफ शरद की टिप्पणी पर बिफरी भाजपा, कहा-माफी मांगे

6 दिसंबर 2018

जुड़िए अमर उजाला के वोट करो अभियान से
Rajasthan

अमर उजाला का #वोटकरो अभियान, राजस्थान-तेलंगाना चुनाव में बढ़-चढ़कर करें मतदान

7 दिसंबर 2018

पत्नी के साथ गजानंद शर्मा
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: 36 साल रहे पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद, 38 साल बाद डालेंगे वोट

7 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान के सुमेरपुर में कांग्रेस पर हमलावर मोदी
Rajasthan

राजदार खोलेगा नामदारों के राज: पीएम मोदी

5 दिसंबर 2018

सीपी जोशी
Rajasthan

सीपी जोशी एक्सक्लूसिव: राजस्थान में बेहतर ढंग से बंटते टिकट तो और जोरदार होती जीत

4 दिसंबर 2018

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का सरकार पर बड़ा हमला, कहा- अंबानी की गोद में बैठे हैं पीएम

2 दिसंबर 2018

BJP- Congress
Rajasthan

राजस्थान चुनाव: भाजपा और कांग्रेस के सारे समीकरण फेल, ऐसे बिगड़ रहा खेल

6 दिसंबर 2018

हनुमानगढ़ में मोदी
Rajasthan

नामदार का फतवा चूर-चूर करने के लिए 10 बार कहा भारत माता की जय: पीएम मोदी

4 दिसंबर 2018

VIDEO: शरद यादव पर वसुंधरा राजे का पलटवार, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

राजस्थान में आज वोट डाले जा रहे हैं। झालावाड़ में मतदान करने पहुंची सीएम वसुंधरा राजे ने मीडिया से बातचीत की। इस दौरान उन्होंने शरद यादव पर पलटवार किया। खुद सुनिए क्या बोलीं वसुंधरा राजे।

7 दिसंबर 2018

राज्यवर्धन 1:08

राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने डाला वोट, जनता से कहा- सोचकर ही करें मतदान

7 दिसंबर 2018

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:31

VIDEO: सीएम वसुंधरा ने इस खास माहौल में डाला अपना वोट

7 दिसंबर 2018

SHARAD YADAV 0:43

VIDEO: शरद यादव का विवादित बयान, वसुंधरा राजे को कहा, पहले से मोटी हो गई हैं

7 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान चुनाव 1:48

राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव: मतदान से पहले इस आंकड़ो पर करिए गौर

6 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान में दलित सीटों पर रखनी होगी नजर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान चुनाव: क्या ये 59 सीटें तय करेंगी कौन जीतेगा रेगिस्तान का रण?

6 दिसंबर 2018

उदयपुर में राहुल गांधी का बयान
Rajasthan

राहुल के 'हिंदुत्व' बयान पर सुषमा- भगवान न करे उनसे हमें 'हिंदू' का मतलब सीखना पड़े

1 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान चुनाव पर अमित शाह की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेन्स
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: अमित शाह ने कहा, कांग्रेस में हर नेता खुद को सीएम बताकर बटोर रहा वोट

5 दिसंबर 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर योगी ने आतंकी मसूद अजहर को दी ये चेतावनी

4 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान में मोदी-राहुल आमने-सामने
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के फतवे वाले आरोप पर राहुल गांधी का जवाब

5 दिसंबर 2018

भाजपा सांसद देवजी भाई को फटकार लगातीं कांग्रेस पार्षद सीता दामोर
Rajasthan

वीडियो: भाजपा सांसद को राहुल गांधी को पप्पू बोलना पड़ा भारी, कांग्रेस पार्षद ने जमकर ली क्लास

3 दिसंबर 2018

