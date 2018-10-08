शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Rahul gandhi on two day trip of rajasthan from tomorrow

राहुल गांधी की भरतपुर रैली पर एसडीएम ने लगाई रोक, फंसाया एनओसी का पेंच

एजेंसी, भाषा Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 05:58 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी कल से दो दिन के चुनावी दौरे पर राजस्थान जा रहे हैं लेकिन भरतपुर के एसडीएम ने उनकी रैली पर रोक लगा दी है। एसडीएम जगदीश आर्य का कहना है कि कांग्रेस को इसके लिए रैली ग्राउंड के मालिक से अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र लेना होगा।
इससे पहले राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष सचिन पायलट ने बताया था कि राहुल मंगलवार सुबह धौलपुर पहुंचेंगे जहां मनिया में पहली बैठक के बाद बाडी, बसेडी, बयाना और वैर में लोगों को संबोधित करेंगे।




इस दौरे पर गांधी राज्य के तीन जिलों धौलपुर, भरतपुर और दौसा को कवर करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि राहुल गांधी का रात्रि विश्राम महुआ में होगा और बुधवार को वह जयपुर में दो कार्यक्रमों में शिरकत करेंगे। बुधवार दोपहर को गांधी बीकानेर जाएंगे जहां वे एक बड़ी संकल्प महारैली को संबोधित करेंगे।

rahul gandhi rajasthan sachin pilot राहुल गांधी राजस्थान
