Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Kalraj Mishra sworn in as Governor of Rajasthan and cm ashok gehlot was present

कलराज मिश्र ने ली राजस्थान के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ, मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत रहे मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 03:10 PM IST
कलराज मिश्र
कलराज मिश्र - फोटो : Twitter
कलराज मिश्र ने सोमवार को राजस्थान के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ ली। राजभवन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश एस रविंद्र भट्ट ने मिश्र को पद की शपथ दिलाई ।इससे पहले मुख्य सचिव डीबी गुप्ता ने मिश्र का नियुक्ति पत्र पढ़ा। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट सहित अनेक मंत्री व विधायक मौजूद थे।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि हिमाचल प्रदेश के राज्यपाल रहे कलराज मिश्र को कल्याण सिंह के स्थान पर राजस्थान का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है। कल्याण सिंह का पांच साल का कार्यकाल इसी माह समाप्त हो गया।
kalraj mishra governor कलराज मिश्र राजस्थान के राज्यपाल
