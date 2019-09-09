कलराज मिश्र ने ली राजस्थान के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ, मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत रहे मौजूद

कलराज मिश्र ने सोमवार को राजस्थान के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ ली। राजभवन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश एस रविंद्र भट्ट ने मिश्र को पद की शपथ दिलाई ।इससे पहले मुख्य सचिव डीबी गुप्ता ने मिश्र का नियुक्ति पत्र पढ़ा। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट सहित अनेक मंत्री व विधायक मौजूद थे।

Kalraj Mishra takes oath as the Governor of Rajasthan, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/AFmAIFVHrl