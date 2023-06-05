Rajasthan Paper Leak: प्रदेश भर में ईडी की कार्रवाई पर तमतमाए गहलोत, केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसियों को दी ये नसीहत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
राजस्थान में रीट और सेकेंड ग्रेड टीचर भर्ती परीक्षा से जुड़े मामले में राजस्थान के आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा जिलों में ईडी की टीमों ने सोमवार को 27 से ज्यादा ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की है। ये छापेमारी जयपुर, अजमेर, जोधपुर, बाड़मेर, उदयपुर, जालोर, सिरोही सहित कई जिलों में की गई है। इस कार्रवाई से गहलोत सरकार में हलचल मची हुई है। ईडी की इस कार्रवाई से नाराज सीएम ने एक पत्रकार वार्ता में कहा कि जब एसीबी अपना काम ठीक से कर रही है तो फिर केंद्रीय एजेंसियां इसमें क्यों दखल दे रही हैं।
Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax department are desperate to get into Rajasthan. When ACB is doing its job properly, then why are the central agencies interfering? The credibility of ED, I-T and CBI should remain highest in the country. They should not come under… pic.twitter.com/Kf7AL76Tt6— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 5, 2023
