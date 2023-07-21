Jaipur Earthquake: जयपुर में लगातार तीन बार आया भूकंप, तेज झटकों से हिला पूरा शहर, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर आए

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Strong #earthquake in #jaipur at 4:09 am— chinmay garg (@iflyAirbusA320) July 20, 2023
Ignore the timestamp pic.twitter.com/GkVbpDBzla
जयपुर में तेज़ भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं।
I hope you all are safe!
#Jaipur #earthquake— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 20, 2023
#earthquake tremors felt in Jaipur this morning caught on our camera! pic.twitter.com/PhMCkpjymY— Ajish Nair (@AjishNairP) July 20, 2023
