Jaipur Earthquake: जयपुर में लगातार तीन बार आया भूकंप, तेज झटकों से हिला पूरा शहर, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर आए

#earthquake tremors felt in Jaipur this morning caught on our camera! pic.twitter.com/PhMCkpjymY — Ajish Nair (@AjishNairP) July 20, 2023

राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में शुक्रवार तड़के आधे घंटे के भीतर भूकंप के तीन झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप इतना तेज था कि लोगों को विस्फोटक जैसी आवाज सुनाई दी। इसके बाद डरे सहमे लोग घरों और अपार्टमेंट्स से बाहर आ गए। इस दौरान कुछ लड़के गली में बैठकर हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करते हुए दिखाई दिए। फिलहाल, भूकंप से किसी के हताहत होने या किसी तरह के नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं है।बताया गया है कि सुबह 4:09 से 4:25 के बीच भूकंप के तीन झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.4 और 4.4 के बीच मापी गई। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र ने बताया कि राजस्थान के जयपुर में 4.4 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं।जानकारी के अनुसार, लगातार तीन बार भूकंप के झटके लगे। पहला झटका सुबह 4.09 बजे महसूस किया गया। इसके दूसरा झटका सुबह 4.23 बजे और तीसरा झटका सुबह 4.25 बजे पर आया। सड़कों पर लोग एक दूसरे का हाल चाल भी पूछते दिखे।राजस्थान की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने ट्वीट किया कि जयपुर में तेज भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। उम्मीद करती हूं कि आप सभी सुरक्षित होंगे।वहीं, स्थानीय लोग सोशल मीडिया पर भूकंप आने का वीडियो भी साझा कर रहे हैं। जिसमें भूकंप के कारण कार हिलती दिख रही है। भूकंप इतना तेज था कि लोगों को विस्फोटक जैसी आवाज सुनाई दी।एनसीएस ने बताया कि 3.4 तीव्रता का तीसरा भूकंप सुबह लगभग 4.25 बजे आया। जिसका केंद्र 10 किलोमीटर की गहराई में था। एनसीएस ने ट्वीट किया कि इससे पहले 3.1 तीव्रता का भूकंप सुबह 4.22 बजे आया, जिसका केंद्र पांच किलोमीटर की गहराई में था। पहला भूकंप सुबह 4.09 बजे आया, जिसका केंद्र 10 किलोमीटर की गहराई में था।