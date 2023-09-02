Follow Us

राजस्थान कांग्रेस स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी के चेयरमैन गौरव गोगोई और पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे की एक दिन पहले उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर मुलाकात हुई। इसकी तस्वीरें गोगोई ने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर की। जिसके बाद से प्रदेश की सियासत गरमा गई है।

Ex Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at Airport. pic.twitter.com/J9KTO1FSPn