Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Eight people injured when pickup overturns on Sankara Road in Jaisalmer Pokaran

Jaisalmer: पोकरण के सांकड़ा रोड पर पिकअप पलटने से आठ जातरू घायल, रामदेवरा समाधि स्थल जाते समय हुआ हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जैसलमेर Published by: अर्पित याज्ञनिक Updated Thu, 14 Sep 2023 08:51 AM IST
पिछले 13 दिनों से 108 एम्बुलेंस के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल चल रही है, जिसके कारण हादसे के बाद घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने में परेशानी हुई। 
 

Eight people injured when pickup overturns on Sankara Road in Jaisalmer Pokaran
घायल को अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती। - फोटो : Amar Ujala Digital

सांकड़ा जाने वाले मार्ग पर देर रात एक सड़क हादसे में आठ जातरू घायल हो गए। उनका पोकरण के राजकीय अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है। 



जानकारी के अनुसार एक पिकअप में सवार गुजरात के मालपुरा जिले से कुछ श्रद्धालु बाबा रामदेव की समाधि के दर्शनों के लिए रामदेवरा आ रहे थे। इस दौरान सांकड़ा रोड पर केलावा गांव के पास अचानक संतुलन बिगड़ जाने से पिकअप पलट गई। हादसे में सवार मालपुरा के कुड़ी निवासी विशाल, कांतिभाई, दिनेश, नितिन, अभय सिंह, दशरथभाई, उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर के धोरिया निवासी मोहन और संजय कुमार घायल हो गए। उन्हें निजी वाहनों से तत्काल पोकरण के राजकीय अस्पताल लाया गया। यहां उनका उपचार चल रहा है।


13 दिन से हड़ताल जारी, परेशान आमजन
पिछले 13 दिनों से 108 एम्बुलेंस के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल चल रही है, जिसके कारण हादसे के बाद घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने में परेशानी हुई। इसके अलावा उपचार के बाद गंभीर घायलों को जोधपुर रैफर करने के लिए भी घायल इधर-उधर पूछताछ करते नजर आए।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

