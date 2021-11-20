राजस्थान: जालोर में देर रात महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.6 रही तीव्रता

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jalore, Jalore today at 2:26 am, according to National Centre for Seismology
Image Source: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/pNFoyDyaPH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021
