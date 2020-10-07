राजस्थान : बाड़मेर में 15 साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने मामला किया दर्ज

#Rajasthan: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his accomplice made a video of the act. The girl is admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered, further investigation is underway: Vishraam Meena, DM Barmer pic.twitter.com/n3prHq8XjO— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020
