राजस्थान : बाड़मेर में 15 साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने मामला किया दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाड़मेर Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 01:55 PM IST
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में 15 साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में 15 साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में एक 15 साल की बच्ची की साथ कथित दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। बाड़मेर के जिलाधिकारी विश्वराम मीना ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि दुष्कर्म करने वाले शख्स के एक साथी ने इसका वीडियो भी बनाया है।
जिलाधिकारी मीना ने बताया कि बच्ची को स्थानीय अस्पताल मे भर्ती कर दिया गया है और वहां बच्ची का इलाज चल रहा है। इस जघन्य अपराध के लिए शख्स के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर दिया गया है और आगे की जांच जारी है।
city & states rajasthan rajasthan rape case 15 year old girl raped by a man video rajasthan police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

